Apple Is Turning Siri Into a Built-In AI Chatbot

Apple is set to overhaul Siri into a built-in AI chatbot with iOS 27, bringing conversational features to iPhone, iPad, and Mac as it competes with ChatGPT.

Apple is preparing one of its most significant software changes in years: a full redesign of Siri that turns the voice assistant into a built-in AI chatbot across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. According to a report by Bloomberg , this new version of Siri is expected to launch with iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27, placing artificial intelligence at the centre of Apple’s core operating systems.

Instead of Siri giving short, sometimes frustrating answers, Apple wants the assistant to hold proper conversations. The idea is for users to be able to ask follow-up questions, refine requests, and continue a discussion without starting all over again. This shift brings Siri closer to how popular AI chatbots like ChatGPT already work.

For years, Siri has been known for setting alarms, sending messages, and answering basic questions. Apple now wants it to do far more. With this overhaul, Siri is meant to become a daily digital helper that can assist with work, learning, and personal tasks in a more natural way. The company believes that building this chatbot directly into its devices, rather than offering it as a separate app, will make it more useful and easier to trust.

How the New Siri Will Work

Despite the big changes under the hood, Apple is keeping things familiar on the surface. Users will still activate Siri the same way they always have, either by saying “Hey Siri” or pressing a button on their device. What changes is what happens next.

Instead of replying with a single sentence, the new Siri will support back-and-forth conversations. If you ask it to help write an email, you can then ask it to shorten the message, change the tone, or add more details without repeating yourself. Siri will be able to remember context within a conversation, making interactions feel smoother and more human.

The chatbot-style Siri will be deeply integrated into Apple’s operating systems. It will help with writing documents, summarising long text , searching for information, organising tasks, and offering general assistance across apps. Because it is built into iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, it can work closely with Apple’s own software and services, rather than feeling like an add-on.

This redesign is expected to replace the current Siri interface completely. Apple is not planning to run the old and new versions side by side. Once the update arrives, users will interact with Siri in a new, more conversational format that reflects how people now expect AI assistants to behave.

Why Apple Is Making This Move

Apple’s decision comes at a time when artificial intelligence is reshaping how people use technology. Tools like ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini have changed expectations, showing that AI chatbots can help with writing, research, planning, and problem-solving. Many users now turn to these tools daily, sometimes instead of traditional search engines or voice assistants.

Siri, by comparison, has struggled to keep up. While Apple introduced new AI features in recent years, feedback has been mixed. Users often complained that Siri felt limited, misunderstood questions, or failed to handle more complex requests. As AI chatbots became more capable, the gap became harder to ignore.

By turning Siri into a full AI chatbot, Apple is responding directly to this pressure. The company wants to remain competitive in a world where conversational AI is becoming standard. Rather than relying on partnerships alone, Apple appears focused on strengthening its own assistant and embedding it deeply into its ecosystem.

This move also reflects how people now use their devices. Phones and laptops are no longer just tools for communication and entertainment; they are workspaces, classrooms, and organisers. Apple sees an opportunity to make Siri a central part of that experience, helping users manage daily tasks with fewer apps and less friction.

When Users Should Expect It

Apple is expected to introduce the redesigned Siri to developers at its Worldwide Developers Conference, WWDC 2026. This event is where Apple typically previews major software updates and explains how new features work. A public release would likely follow later in 2026, alongside the launch of iOS 27 and related updates.

If Apple sticks to this timeline, users could start experiencing the new Siri on their devices before the end of the year. The company has not shared many technical details yet, but the plan signals a long-term shift in how Siri fits into Apple’s products.

When it arrives, this update could mark the biggest change to Siri since it first launched in 2011. By moving from a voice command tool to a conversational AI chatbot, Apple is betting that users want smarter, more flexible assistance built directly into their devices. For iPhone, iPad, and Mac users, it may finally mean a Siri that feels less like a shortcut tool and more like a reliable digital companion.

