Google’s Gemini Can Now Use Your Emails and Photos for Personalised Answers

Instead of responding like a standard chatbot that treats every question the same, the AI can now tailor answers based on your own data.

Google has introduced a new feature called ‘Personal Intelligence’ in its Gemini app, and it changes how the AI assistant responds to users. Announced on Google’s official blog , the update allows Gemini to give more personalised answers by drawing information from a user’s own Google apps, including Gmail, Google Photos, Search and YouTube, but only if the user chooses to allow it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Simply, Gemini is moving beyond generic replies. Instead of responding like a standard chatbot that treats every question the same, the AI can now tailor answers based on your own data. Google says this makes the assistant more helpful for everyday tasks, especially for people who already live inside Google’s ecosystem .

What Personal Intelligence does in everyday use

With Personal Intelligence switched on, Gemini can connect the dots across different Google services. For example, if you ask about a past booking, the AI could pull details from an email in Gmail. If you are trying to remember where you parked your car during a trip, Gemini could reference a photo saved in Google Photos. It can also suggest ideas or reminders based on what you have searched for or watched on YouTube.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The aim is to reduce the time people spend digging through emails, photo libraries or old searches. Instead of opening multiple apps, users can ask Gemini a single question and get an answer that reflects their own history and preferences. This is a shift from how most AI assistants work today. While many tools can summarise information or answer broad questions, Gemini’s Personal Intelligence is designed to respond with context drawn from the user’s digital life.

How this is different from regular AI assistants

Most AI chatbots rely on general knowledge and patterns learned from public data. They can explain concepts or help with writing, but they usually lack personal context. Google’s update pushes Gemini closer to the role of a digital assistant that understands individual users rather than just topics.

By combining information from emails, photos and searches, Gemini can offer answers that feel more relevant. Instead of generic suggestions, responses are shaped by what the user has already done, saved or searched for in the past. This approach is similar to how human assistants work. They remember previous conversations, preferences and habits. Google is attempting to replicate that experience with AI, using data people already store on its platforms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Privacy and control remain central

Because the feature relies on personal data, privacy is a major concern, and Google has addressed this directly. Personal Intelligence is optional and switched off by default. Users must actively choose which Google apps Gemini can access, and those connections can be removed at any time.

Google says Gemini will also show or explain where information used in an answer came from, helping users understand how responses are generated. The company adds that sensitive assumptions, such as health-related conclusions, are avoided unless a user directly asks for that type of information. These controls are important, especially as people grow more cautious about how artificial intelligence tools handle personal information. For many users, the appeal of convenience will be weighed against comfort levels around data access.

Who can use it right now

At the moment, Personal Intelligence is rolling out in beta and is limited to users in the United States. It is available to subscribers on Google’s paid AI plans, including Google AI Pro and AI Ultra. Google says the feature will expand to more regions over time and may eventually reach a wider audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This staged rollout allows Google to test how people use the feature and address concerns before making it more broadly available. It also gives early users a chance to shape how the tool evolves through feedback.

Why people may find it useful

For many users, the main appeal is simplicity. Searching through years of emails or thousands of photos can be frustrating. An AI assistant that understands context and retrieves information quickly could save time and effort.

Students might use it to track deadlines mentioned in emails. Professionals could ask Gemini to recall meeting notes. Casual users may appreciate reminders based on previous searches or saved content. In each case, the assistant becomes less about novelty and more about practical help.

The update also reflects how people already interact with technology. Phones and computers store huge amounts of personal data, but accessing it efficiently remains a challenge. Google is positioning Gemini as a tool that makes sense of that information without forcing users to organise everything manually. RELATED: Google and Apple Team Up On Artificial Intelligence

A step towards more personal AI

Personal Intelligence shows where Google sees artificial intelligence heading: away from one-size-fits-all responses and towards tools that adapt to individual lives. By linking Gemini to Gmail, Google Photos and other services, the company is betting that relevance and context will matter as much as raw intelligence.