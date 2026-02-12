“I Love Hard”: 2BABA Rejects ‘Womaniser’ Label Amidst Evolving Family Dynamics

2Baba rejects the "womaniser" tag, calling himself a "lover boy." Explore his complex history with women, his eight children, and his 2025 marriage.

When Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, recently described himself as a “lover boy” rather than a womaniser, the comment landed with a sense of irony. In a recent sit-down with the Voice of Nigeria, the singer addressed the tag that has followed him for decades: "The biggest misconception about me is that I'm a womaniser. I’m a lover boy. I love hard."

While 2Baba frames his history as one of intense affection, his personal relationship timeline is a complex one. This "lover boy" energy has seen him father eight children across four different relationships, most notably with Sumbo Adeoye and Pero Adeniyi, the latter of whom remained a source of public tension during his 12-year marriage to actress Annie Idibia.

2Baba’s Early Relationships and Fatherhood

2Baba’s romantic history predates his rise to superstardom, but it became more visible as his career took off in the early 2000s. He is a father to eight children with four women: Sumbo Ajala, now known as Sumbo Adeoye; Pero Adeniyi, now known as Pero Adeniyi Agofure; Annie Macaulay; and Natasha Osawaru.

Tuface With His Kids

Although Annie is often remembered as his earliest and most enduring partner, 2Baba’s first child is with Sumbo Ajala, with whom he has two children. He later had three children with Pero Adeniyi, with whom he maintained an on-and-off relationship for several years. These overlapping relationships, which became public over time, contributed to the perception of instability in his romantic life.

The 2Baba and Annie Macaulay Era

Despite their long history, their relationship was repeatedly tested. While Annie and 2Baba eventually married and had two children together, their union was marked by years of public strain, including disputes involving extended family members, social media outbursts, and emotional revelations on reality television.

By January 2025, the “African Queen” love story officially came to an end, with the couple confirming their separation after more than a decade of marriage.

His Marriage to Natasha Osawaru

Following years of public online in-law drama and emotional outcries on reality TV, 2Baba has since turned a new leaf with his current wife, Natasha Osawaru, whom he married in July 2025, months after news of his separation from Annie became public.

The marriage surprised many and was widely interpreted as a fresh start, placing the singer in a more settled social environment.

Tuface with Wife, Natasha

However, the promise of stability was soon put to the test. By late 2025, rumours of marital tension began circulating online, driven largely by videos and social media activity. One widely shared clip appeared to show 2Baba and Natasha engaged in a heated exchange at a shopping mall in the United Kingdom.

Another incident occurred during a live Instagram session hosted by Daddy Freeze, where the singer joined a conversation involving his former management. In the video, raised voices could be heard, prompting widespread speculation about the state of their marriage.

Public reactions were swift, with some questioning the dynamics of the relationship. Days later, 2Baba addressed the situation directly, warning that public speculation had gone too far. He stated that he was fine and urged fans to calm down and cease fire, adding that while every family has its challenges, the growing public scrutiny was becoming dangerous, particularly for his wife.

Rebrand or Reality?

In a moment of sobriety on a recent Mic On podcast, Idibia admitted to a failing in his fatherhood journey. “I’ve not been the best Daddy, you know?” He said. “I’ve missed a whole lot of time.”

Regardless of whether the public accepts the "lover boy" rebrand or sticks to the "womaniser" label, 2Baba seems intent on moving forward, even though, as history suggests, his "straightforward" love rarely stays out of the headlines.