Obasanjo's Attendance at Omotola’s Latest Movie Premiere Sparks Reaction

Former President Obasanjo’s attendance at Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s movie premiere has sparked debate on the shifting strategies behind Nigerian film marketing.

On Sunday, March 1, former President Olusegun Obasanjo attended the premiere of 'Mother’s Love', a film by Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, at Alliance Française de Lagos. His presence quickly became a talking point, with online discussions focusing less on the film itself and more on why he chose to attend the event.

The premiere, which marked Omotola's debut as a film director, drew a notable crowd including actors Ruth Kadiri, Ifeanyi Kalu, Lily Afe, and media personality Denrele, alongside a surprise appearance from Omotola's second daughter. Still, it was the former president’s attendance that ultimately became the evening’s most discussed moment.

'Mother's Love' is scheduled for a March 6 release. The film sees Omotola step behind the camera for the first time in a career that has largely defined modern Nollywood, starring alongside Ifeanyi Kalu, Olumide Oworu, and Noray Nehita.

What People Are Saying

Reactions online have predictably split between those who find the former president's appearance heartwarming and those who consider it a curious marketing attempt.

A section of users expressed straightforward surprise, since Obasanjo's public appearances tend to orbit political summits, diplomatic engagements, and business forums, not film premieres. His presence at one felt, to many, like a category error.

Levels pass levels 🙌🏽



Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is present at the premiere of Omotola Jalade’s movie pic.twitter.com/3d87dmgfrJ — Big Uncle (@Usmanashafe) March 1, 2026

Others framed it differently, arguing that not many figures in Nigerian entertainment could pull a former head of state to their premiere, positioning his attendance as a reflection of Omotola's standing rather than a talking point on its own. Some comments on X and Instagram pointed to photos and video clips of Obasanjo at the event as evidence of her reach across industries.

Omotola is very influential.

She’s not your everyday waka pass actress-turned-producer & that’s a fact!



That aside, that wig colour looks somehow on her, IMO.

Not every black person can rock a blonde hair colour. — MannyMcdonald (@MannyMcdon) March 1, 2026

Aunty Funke would be punching above her weight class to bring in OJB or Goodluck Jonathan so she would pay the P.A to the P.A working with Patience Jonathan for her next premiere. — EZUGO (@ChukkyNwab84159) March 1, 2026

A third group was less charitable. Critics questioned whether the appearance was a deliberate marketing move, asking openly whether a former president's attendance was now a metric for whether a film deserved their attention.

Because you no wan do dance wey Una don criticise you go Dey pack pack all dem ancestors come premiere 😂😂😂 — COYG (@toluwanii1) March 1, 2026

Omotola wan use obasanjo sell film …. pic.twitter.com/oA5Clt3h5K — Ms. B🧚🏽‍♀️ (@abiola_layo) March 2, 2026

The Difficult Task of Marketing in Nollywood

President Obasanjo's appearance at Omotola Jalade's movie premiere arrives during a charged moment for Nollywood's conversation around movie promotion.

Last month, Omotola addressed the growing pressure on filmmakers and actors to produce viral dance content to market their work, telling Yanga FM that the expectation is exhausting and unnatural.

Last month, celebrated filmmaker Kunle Afolayan sparked controversy within the Nollywood ecosystem after he said he doesn't find it flattering for producers to dance to promote their movies.

Whether President Obasanjo's attendance at Sunday's premiere was a calculated alternative to that approach, it has achieved what most promotional strategies aim for, which is to get people talking.