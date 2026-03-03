Advertisement

Obasanjo's Attendance at Omotola’s Latest Movie Premiere Sparks Reaction

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 13:56 - 03 March 2026
Former President Obasanjo’s attendance at Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s movie premiere has sparked debate on the shifting strategies behind Nigerian film marketing.
Advertisement

On Sunday, March 1, former President Olusegun Obasanjo attended the premiere of 'Mother’s Love', a film by Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, at Alliance Française de Lagos. His presence quickly became a talking point, with online discussions focusing less on the film itself and more on why he chose to attend the event.

Advertisement

The premiere, which marked Omotola's debut as a film director, drew a notable crowd including actors Ruth Kadiri, Ifeanyi Kalu, Lily Afe, and media personality Denrele, alongside a surprise appearance from Omotola's second daughter. Still, it was the former president’s attendance that ultimately became the evening’s most discussed moment.

'Mother's Love' is scheduled for a March 6 release. The film sees Omotola step behind the camera for the first time in a career that has largely defined modern Nollywood, starring alongside Ifeanyi Kalu, Olumide Oworu, and Noray Nehita.

What People Are Saying

Advertisement

Reactions online have predictably split between those who find the former president's appearance heartwarming and those who consider it a curious marketing attempt.

A section of users expressed straightforward surprise, since Obasanjo's public appearances tend to orbit political summits, diplomatic engagements, and business forums, not film premieres. His presence at one felt, to many, like a category error.

Others framed it differently, arguing that not many figures in Nigerian entertainment could pull a former head of state to their premiere, positioning his attendance as a reflection of Omotola's standing rather than a talking point on its own. Some comments on X and Instagram pointed to photos and video clips of Obasanjo at the event as evidence of her reach across industries.

Advertisement

A third group was less charitable. Critics questioned whether the appearance was a deliberate marketing move, asking openly whether a former president's attendance was now a metric for whether a film deserved their attention.

Read Also: Omotola’s New Movie Is Set to Challenge the Way Nigerian Films Portray Motherhood

Advertisement

The Difficult Task of Marketing in Nollywood

President Obasanjo's appearance at Omotola Jalade's movie premiere arrives during a charged moment for Nollywood's conversation around movie promotion.

Last month, Omotola addressed the growing pressure on filmmakers and actors to produce viral dance content to market their work, telling Yanga FM that the expectation is exhausting and unnatural.

Last month, celebrated filmmaker Kunle Afolayan sparked controversy within the Nollywood ecosystem after he said he doesn't find it flattering for producers to dance to promote their movies.

Advertisement

Whether President Obasanjo's attendance at Sunday's premiere was a calculated alternative to that approach, it has achieved what most promotional strategies aim for, which is to get people talking.

Nigerians will get a chance to finally see Omotola Jalade's 'Mother's Love' when it opens in cinemas on March 6.

Read Next: Esiri Brothers Secure Canex Partnership and Global Neon Deal for ‘Clarissa’

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Papaya Ex - People Misinterpreted My Outfit To Priscy And Juma Jux Wedding
Celebrities
20.12.2025
Papaya Ex - People Misinterpreted My Outfit To Priscy And Juma Jux Wedding
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Nidcom Confirms Plans to Evacuate Nigerians From Middle East Amid Iran-US Conflict
News
03.03.2026
Nidcom Confirms Plans to Evacuate Nigerians From Middle East Amid Iran-US Conflict
Asake Surprises His Mother With ₦500M Naira Luxury G Wagon
Celebrities
03.03.2026
Asake Surprises His Mother With ₦500M Naira Luxury G Wagon
Nigerians to Buy Fuel for Over ₦1000/litre Amid Us-Iran War
News
03.03.2026
Nigerians to Buy Fuel for Over ₦1000/litre Amid Us-Iran War
Annie Macaulay Says She’s Not a Single Mum
Celebrities
03.03.2026
Annie Macaulay Says She’s Not a Single Mum
Naira Drops to ₦1,378 Amid Ongoing Iran–US War
News
03.03.2026
Naira Drops to ₦1,378 Amid Ongoing Iran–US War
Obasanjo's Attendance at Omotola’s Latest Movie Premiere Sparks Reaction
Celebrities
03.03.2026
Obasanjo's Attendance at Omotola’s Latest Movie Premiere Sparks Reaction