Tyler Perry Is On A Roll With These Films and Series For Netflix

Netflix is once again backing Tyler Perry in 2026, with a lineup of films and series built around faith, family, conflict, and redemption.

For all the criticism Tyler Perry’s work attracts online, the numbers keep telling a different story. His films and series consistently rank among Netflix’s most-watched, spark conversation, and attract audiences who clearly aren’t tired of his familiar tropes. Netflix, for its part, seems very aware of this. In 2026, the streamer is once again doubling down on one of its most dependable partners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A look at Perry’s upcoming slate shows him comfortably returning to his usual territory: strained marriages, faith under pressure, sharp-tongued family members, and women navigating impossible circumstances. The formula hasn’t changed much, and neither has the reaction to it.

People complain, people meme, and then people press play anyway. If anything, this lineup suggests Perry is refining what works for him rather than chasing reinvention. Here’s a rundown.

1. Doing Life

A gritty urban drama, Doing Life follows a single mother barely holding things together and a reformed ex-con with hidden talents, whose lives intersect in ways neither expects. Survival, second chances, and emotional bruising are clearly the order of the day. Perry writes, directs, and produces, alongside Angi Bones and Tony L. Strickland. Filming began in March 2025, though Netflix is keeping the release date close to its chest for now. Naomi Baker from All American: Homecoming and Jay Reeves from The Six Triple Eight star in it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again?

Nearly two decades after the original film and over a decade after its sequel, Perry is revisiting one of his most beloved pieces. This Netflix hit reunites the couples for another getaway, this time centred around a wedding for the next generation. Marcus (Michael Jai White) and Angela’s (Tasha Smith) daughter is preparing to get married, forcing the group to confront how much, or how little, they’ve actually evolved.

The cast of Why Did I Get Married?

As the couples watch their grown children mirror their own flaws and patterns, the familiar question resurfaces: why did they get married in the first place… again? Jill Scott, Taraji P. Henson, and most of the cast all return, with Perry once again writing, directing, and producing. There’s no official release date yet, but Netflix has confirmed it’s coming in 2026.

3. Beauty in Black (Season 2, Part 2 and Season 3)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Few Perry series have dominated Netflix as much as Beauty in Black. The drama shot to the third spot on Netflix’s global charts, landing just behind Wednesday and My Life with the Walter Boys. The series follows two women from opposite ends of society: one trapped in a violent cycle as a stripper under a controlling pimp, the other running a successful hair-care empire while suffocating inside a loveless marriage and toxic family dynamics.

Photo Credit: Netflix

If the first half of season two raised the stakes, the second half is set to burn everything down. Season 2, Part 2 premieres on March 19, with Kimmie now in full control after inheriting ownership of the beauty empire and turning the tables on the ruthless family behind it, along with their underground trafficking ring. Netflix has also ordered a third and final season, with filming already underway. While there’s no confirmed 2026 release for season three yet, all signs point in that direction.

4. Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip

Joe is back, and chaos is guaranteed. Slated for February 13th, this comedy follows Madea’s brother Joe as he drags his grandson B.J. on a cross-country road trip to “teach him about the real world.” As expected, Joe’s methods are questionable and deeply inconvenient. Perry writes, directs, and produces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

5. ’Tis So Sweet

Based on a viral true story from 2024, ’Tis So Sweet centres on Lenore Lindsey, a Chicago bakery owner who unexpectedly reunites with her son after years apart.

The encounter forces both of them to confront loss, forgiveness, and the possibility of rebuilding what was broken. The story went viral in 2024. Taraji P. Henson stars as Lenore, with Tasha Smith directing and also appearing in the film. Netflix hasn’t announced a release date yet, but it’s confirmed for 2026.

6. Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas

Rounding out the slate is a holiday offering that blends faith, family, and musical moments. The Gospel of Christmas follows a struggling pastor who inherits his family’s church in a troubled New York neighbourhood, only to face doubt, temptation, and a looming threat that could destroy everything.