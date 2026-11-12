Nigeria Vs Tanzania: Chelle faces big calls over Super Eagles formation, Okonkwo and Lookman

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is under pressure to beat Tanzania.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is under pressure to beat Tanzania.

Few matches have generated as much discussion among Nigerian fans as the Super Eagles' upcoming AFCON 2027 qualifier against Tanzania. With memories of the disappointing defeat to Guinea-Bissau still fresh, supporters have made their expectations clear ahead of Eric Chelle's biggest test yet.

After the 3-0 Guinea-Bissau humiliation, Nigerians want Eric Chelle to fix the defence, trust Arthur Okonkwo and unleash a fearless front three against Tanzania.

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Nigeria face Tanzania in a must-win AFCON 2027 qualifier. Fans want a 4-3-3, Arthur Okonkwo in goal and a ruthless Super Eagles attack.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles face Tanzania in Uyo on Friday knowing that another slip could seriously damage their AFCON 2027 qualification hopes.

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Nigerian coach Eric Chelle.

Now, with all 24 players in camp and Tanzania already assured of AFCON qualification as co-hosts, Nigeria must take control of Group L’s remaining automatic spot.

Formation: 4-3-3?

Many Nigerian fans believe Chelle should return to a more aggressive 4-3-3, with Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams and Moses Usor forming a dangerous front three.

In that system, Alex Iwobi, Alhassan Yusuf and Tochukwu Nnadi could provide energy, creativity and protection behind the attack.

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Alex Iwobi is Nigeria's metronome.

The idea is simple: give Nigeria width, pace and more bodies in advanced areas, rather than leaving the forwards isolated.

But Chelle may decide to continue with his preferred diamond shape, with Nwabali; Aina, Ajayi, Bassey and Onyemaechi; Dele-Bashiru, Ndidi and Iwobi; then Simon, Adams and Lookman.

Ademola Lookman and Calvin Bassey in Super Eagles training.

Either way, the message from supporters is clear: Nigeria cannot afford another passive, disjointed display.

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Goalkeeper debate

The Guinea-Bissau defeat reopened the goalkeeping conversation. Nwabali was beaten three times as Nigeria collapsed in Bissau, with all three goals coming from counter-attacks.

Some fans now want Arsenal graduate Arthur Okonkwo to be given a chance.

New Super Eagles goalkeeper Okonkwo

“Please give Arthur Okonkwo a chance, he deserves it,” one supporter wrote.

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Okonkwo is in camp alongside Nwabali and Francis Uzoho, giving Chelle a genuine decision to make.

The Eagles Nest is now complete! https://t.co/aJFRH8241T — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 11, 2026

But changing goalkeepers alone will not solve Nigeria’s problems. The back line must be calmer, more compact and less vulnerable to balls played in behind.

Defence must improve

Nigeria’s defensive organisation will be under scrutiny after Guinea-Bissau repeatedly exploited the space behind Chelle’s high line.

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All three goals in Bissau came from counter-attacks, with the midfield and defence caught too far forward. Fans want more discipline from the defenders and midfielders.

Semi Ajayi has been an ever-present in the Super Eagles.

“Our defence needs to be very well organised, calm when playing on Friday, including the midfielders,” one fan wrote. “The forwards need to play with each other and not play selfish.”

Another supporter called for Semi Ajayi to be dropped if he is not fully focused, citing a dip in form over his last four Nigeria appearances.

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That may be harsh, but it reflects the mood after a defeat Chelle himself described as unacceptable. The coach admitted Guinea-Bissau were more aggressive and better than Nigeria, while also apologising to fans after the loss.

Attack must deliver

Without Victor Osimhen, Nigeria need others to step up. Osimhen is out after knee surgery, while Chukwueze is also unavailable, leaving Lookman, Adams, Awoniyi, Arokodare, Simon and Usor to carry the attacking burden.

Lookman remains Nigeria’s biggest creative threat, but some fans believe he should not start after an ineffective display against Guinea-Bissau.

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“Ademola Lookman shouldn’t start abeg,” one fan wrote. “No excuses this time.”

Akor Adams, who has been in strong form, could lead the line, with Moses Simon and Usor offering direct width.

The key will be movement. Nigeria need runners beyond the Tanzania defence, quick combinations in the final third and fewer isolated touches from the forwards.

What Nigeria need

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Nigeria do not just need a win - they need a performance that restores belief.

A clean sheet, control of midfield and early goals would calm the nerves of a demanding Uyo crowd.

Tanzania, meanwhile, arrive with a full available squad and will look to frustrate Nigeria before hitting them on the break.

Chelle has the players, now he must find the right balance between attacking ambition and defensive discipline.

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