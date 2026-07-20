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Afrobeats star Niniola says she wasn't prepared to become a young widow in emotional social media post

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 09:40 - 20 July 2026
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Niniola shared that nothing could have prepared her for losing her husband at a young age
In an emotional social media post, singer Niniola shares the pain of navigating the loss of her husband, Michael.
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  • Niniola shared that nothing could have prepared her for losing her husband at a young age.

  • She added that she has questioned God over her husband's passing, but is accepting that God has her in mind.

  • The singer thanked all well-wishers who have supported her since the painful incident.

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Afrobeats star Niniola has penned an emotional letter expressing the pain she has endured since the passing of her husband, business manager, and best friend, Michael.

On May 20, 2026, the Nigerian music industry was rocked by the news of the passing of Michael Ndika, the veteran talent manager, media person, and husband to singer Niniola, whom he had managed for 13 years.

Niniola and Michael Ndika were together for 13 years

In a recent post on X, the singer described her husband's passing as "indescribably painful" and she shared how even losing her father at a young age couldn't have prepared her for the reality of life as a young widow.

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She shared that despite the pain of losing her husband, she remained steadfast in her trust in God. She also thanked family, freinds, and industry colleagues for their support.

"From me to you,

I hope you are well.

The interesting thing was that I wanted to make this post a video recording, but as much as I tried, I could not get through the recording, so I’ll just share my thoughts here.

Today makes it 2 months since my Husband, Business Manager and best friend, Michael, was very suddenly and unexpectedly taken from me and truly, from us.

Even though I lost my Dad at quite an early age, nothing ever prepared me for the reality of becoming a young widow. It has been hard. It has been exceedingly difficult.

Some days are good; some days are just painfully indescribable. What do I do with myself? Where do I start from? So many things left undone and unsaid. So many emotions I am unable to put into words.

Through it all, even in times that I had nothing but harsh words and questions that I asked Him and He didn’t immediately respond to me, God keeps finding ways to show me He has me in mind. For this I am grateful, and I continue to hold on to Him to keep going on.

I want to express my deepest gratitude to you all for your outpouring of love, your kind words, prayers, thoughtful messages and posts. I do not know how I will ever repay each and every one of you - but please know that I am truly and sincerely grateful.  Family, friends, Michael’s friends, colleagues, Media Houses, blogs, fans, and every single person that has helped me through this period, I pray that the almighty God will help me reward you! You will not experience pain in whatever quantity.

A o nii fi iru eleyii san fun’ra wa o. E se, Mo Moore!

Yours,

Nini."

Niniola's emotional post is the first time she has shared details of her struggles since her husband's passing. The comment section has since been filled with fans and well-wishers who have offered words of comfort to the singer dealing with an unfathomable loss.

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