China scraps arts, Public Administration,12,000 courses as AI takes over (see list of affected courses)

China has cut more than 12,000 university programmes and introduced thousands of new AI and technology-focused courses as part of a major effort to prepare students for the future workforce.

China removed or suspended about 12,200 university programmes between 2021 and 2025.

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More than 10,200 new programmes focused on AI, robotics, and technology were introduced.

Arts, humanities, foreign language, and management courses were among those most affected.

The reforms are aimed at reducing graduate unemployment and preparing students for future industries.

China has removed or suspended more than 12,000 university degree programmes in a major overhaul of its higher education system, replacing many of them with courses focused on artificial intelligence (AI) , robotics, data science, and other emerging technologies.

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The move is part of the country's broader strategy to prepare students for the rapidly changing demands of the global economy and strengthen its position in the race for technological innovation.

According to reports, Chinese universities discontinued or suspended approximately 12,200 undergraduate programmes between 2021 and 2025. During the same period, institutions introduced about 10,200 new programmes, making it one of the largest curriculum restructuring efforts in the country's recent history.

The reforms reportedly affected more than 30 per cent of university programmes nationwide.

Many of the courses removed were concentrated in fields such as arts, humanities, foreign languages, and management studies, which authorities believe have become oversaturated and are producing more graduates than the labour market can absorb.

Chinese president Xi Jinping

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Among the programmes reportedly scrapped, suspended, or restructured were:

Translation

Photography

Animation

Human Resource Management

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Broadcasting Studies

Japanese Language

Logistics Management

Public Administration

Urban Management

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Digital Media Arts

Some music-related programmes

Some acting-related programmes

To prepare students for emerging industries, Chinese universities have introduced or expanded programmes in:

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Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Robotics

Data Science

Machine Learning

Big Data

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Intelligent Manufacturing

Embodied Intelligence

Smart Grid Information Engineering

Energy Economics

Resource Recycling Science

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AI Applications

Intelligent Systems and Automation-related fields

The changes come as China seeks to strengthen its position in the global technology race, particularly in artificial intelligence. Beijing has repeatedly identified AI as a strategic priority and has invested heavily in research, innovation, and talent development in the sector.

The reforms are also aimed at addressing concerns over graduate unemployment. In recent years, many university graduates have struggled to find jobs related to their fields of study, prompting calls for educational reforms that better align academic training with labour market needs.

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Several universities have already launched specialised AI-focused degree programmes and interdisciplinary courses designed to equip students with skills in machine learning, automation, intelligent systems, and data analysis.

Despite headlines suggesting China has simply abolished thousands of degree programmes, reports indicate that many courses were merged, redesigned, suspended, or replaced rather than completely eliminated. At the same time that thousands of programmes were removed, thousands of new ones were created.

The overhaul reflects a broader global trend as governments and universities reassess traditional academic programmes in response to technological disruption and changing workforce demands.