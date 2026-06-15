South African artist loses gigs across Africa as xenophobia backlash grows, minister reveals

South Africa's justice minister says a local artist lost all her performances across Africa due to backlash linked to the country's migration and xenophobia crisis.

South Africa's justice minister says a local artist lost continental performance bookings due to backlash over the country's migration crisis.

The admission comes amid growing criticism of anti-migrant violence that has displaced thousands of foreign nationals.

Officials warn the crisis is now hurting South Africa's reputation, businesses and entertainment industry across Africa.

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South Africa's ongoing migration crisis has moved beyond politics and into the arts, with the country's Justice Minister confirming that at least one South African artist has had all her continental performances cancelled as a direct consequence of the country's deteriorating image abroad.

Mmamoloko Kubayi, who chairs the Inter-Ministerial Committee on irregular migration, made the disclosure during a briefing in Pretoria on Sunday, acknowledging that the backlash linked to anti-migrant tensions was beginning to damage Brand South Africa in measurable ways.

The artist was not named, but the minister described the situation as an income loss for a South African citizen, a framing that shifted the conversation from a human rights issue to an economic one.

WATCH | Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says one of South Africa's artists has informed her that all of her performances on the continent have been cancelled due to the country's ongoing migration challenges. She urged communities to reject vigilantism. pic.twitter.com/D58EZz0POl — SABC News (@SABCNews) June 14, 2026

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The backdrop to her remarks is a crisis that has been building since April 2026. Anti-immigrant threats and attacks have displaced thousands of foreign nationals, with more than 3,000 Malawians, including hundreds of children, taking refuge in an open field in Durban after fleeing violence.

Nigeria repatriated a first group of over 260 nationals and planned further evacuations, with Ghana, Mozambique and Malawi carrying out similar operations. Many foreigners have been nursing injuries and living in fear, with a few reported dead.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber revealed that South Africa has only 832 home affairs inspectors, 56 of whom were deployed to assist with the repatriation of thousands of Malawians sheltering in Durban, a figure that illustrates the scale of the challenge relative to the resources available.

Nigerian nationals repatriated from South Africa

More than 40,000 undocumented migrants have been arrested since the start of the year, and over 2,000 repatriated.

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Kubayi used the briefing to push back against the characterisation of South Africans as xenophobic, while simultaneously acknowledging that the perception had taken root internationally and was causing real damage.

South African businesses operating on the continent were facing backlash, and the arts sector, where many artists depend on continental touring as a primary income stream, was now feeling the pressure directly.

Local sources say their properties were burnt and they were displaced due to the riots

She called on communities to reject vigilantism and warned that attacks on foreign nationals risked spilling over to South African citizens who share similar languages or physical appearances, threatening the country's internal social cohesion as much as its external reputation.

The 2026 wave of anti-migrant sentiment has been linked to organised online networks that have been developing for at least six years, with analysts describing the current cycle not as a spontaneous eruption but as the latest phase of a coordinated political narrative.

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