Islamic New Year holiday: Sultan speaks on the new moon sighting

Sultan of Sokoto urges Muslims to watch for new moon to mark Islamic New Year

Sultan of Sokoto urges Muslims to watch for new moon to mark Islamic New Year

The Sultan of Sokoto has urged Nigerian Muslims to look out for the new crescent moon as the country awaits the start of Hijrah 1447, marking the Islamic New Year.

Sultan of Sokoto urges Muslims to watch for the new crescent moon.

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The sighting will determine the start of Hijrah 1447 (Islamic New Year).

Islamic months begin based on lunar observation, not fixed dates.

Official confirmation will come from the Sultan after verification.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called on Nigerian Muslims to look out for the new crescent moon that will mark the beginning of the Islamic New Year, Hijrah 1447.

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“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Monday 15th June, 2026 which is equivalent to 29th day of Zulhijja 1447AH shall be the day to look for the new moon of Muharram 1448AH.” he stated.

The directive signals the expected transition into the month of Muharram, the first month in the Islamic calendar, which begins only after the sighting and official confirmation of the new moon.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III

In Islam, the lunar calendar is strictly based on moon sighting, meaning the start of a new month is not fixed but determined by the appearance of the crescent moon in the evening sky.

The Sultan, who serves as the spiritual leader of Muslims in Nigeria and Chairman of the National Moon Sighting Committee, urged Muslims across the country to be vigilant and report any credible sighting of the new moon to the appropriate religious authorities.

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According to the Islamic tradition followed in Nigeria, reports of moon sighting are verified by designated committees before an official announcement is made by the Sultan, who then declares the commencement of a new Islamic month.

The announcement is particularly significant as it determines the beginning of Hijrah 1447, which marks the Islamic New Year and commemorates the migration of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) from Makkah to Madinah.

The Hijrah calendar is widely observed by Muslims globally and is used to determine key religious events and observances, including fasting periods and other Islamic rituals.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III

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While the Sultan’s directive does not fix a specific date for the celebration, it places Muslims on alert as they await confirmation of the crescent moon, which will officially signal the start of the new Islamic year.