Advertisement

Islamic New Year holiday: Sultan speaks on the new moon sighting

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 12:56 - 15 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Sultan of Sokoto urges Muslims to watch for new moon to mark Islamic New Year
The Sultan of Sokoto has urged Nigerian Muslims to look out for the new crescent moon as the country awaits the start of Hijrah 1447, marking the Islamic New Year.
Advertisement

  • Sultan of Sokoto urges Muslims to watch for the new crescent moon.

Advertisement

  • The sighting will determine the start of Hijrah 1447 (Islamic New Year).

  • Islamic months begin based on lunar observation, not fixed dates.

  • Official confirmation will come from the Sultan after verification.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called on Nigerian Muslims to look out for the new crescent moon that will mark the beginning of the Islamic New Year, Hijrah 1447.

Advertisement

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Monday 15th June, 2026 which is equivalent to 29th day of Zulhijja 1447AH shall be the day to look for the new moon of Muharram 1448AH.” he stated.

The directive signals the expected transition into the month of Muharram, the first month in the Islamic calendar, which begins only after the sighting and official confirmation of the new moon.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III

In Islam, the lunar calendar is strictly based on moon sighting, meaning the start of a new month is not fixed but determined by the appearance of the crescent moon in the evening sky.

The Sultan, who serves as the spiritual leader of Muslims in Nigeria and Chairman of the National Moon Sighting Committee, urged Muslims across the country to be vigilant and report any credible sighting of the new moon to the appropriate religious authorities.

Advertisement

According to the Islamic tradition followed in Nigeria, reports of moon sighting are verified by designated committees before an official announcement is made by the Sultan, who then declares the commencement of a new Islamic month.

The announcement is particularly significant as it determines the beginning of Hijrah 1447, which marks the Islamic New Year and commemorates the migration of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) from Makkah to Madinah.

The Hijrah calendar is widely observed by Muslims globally and is used to determine key religious events and observances, including fasting periods and other Islamic rituals.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III

RELATED: ‘If foreigners leave, we are finished’ — South African women take to the streets to protest xenophobia, deportations

Advertisement

While the Sultan’s directive does not fix a specific date for the celebration, it places Muslims on alert as they await confirmation of the crescent moon, which will officially signal the start of the new Islamic year.

Once the moon is sighted and verified, the Sultan is expected to formally announce the beginning of Muharram, marking the start of Hijrah 1447 celebrations across the country.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Court orders INEC to deregister ADC, four other political parties
News
15.06.2026
Court orders INEC to deregister ADC, four other political parties
Meet the world’s richest man in every decade (1900 to 2026): From Rockefeller to Elon Musk
Lifestyle
15.06.2026
Meet the world’s richest man in every decade (1900 to 2026): From Rockefeller to Elon Musk
Visa Celebrates Africa Day 2026: Honouring the Continent's Identity, Culture and Digital Future
News
15.06.2026
Visa Celebrates Africa Day 2026: Honouring the Continent's Identity, Culture and Digital Future
UK to ban TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and other social media platforms for children under 16
News
15.06.2026
UK to ban TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and other social media platforms for children under 16
Elon Musk, the entrepreneurial force behind companies like Tesla and SpaceX, becomes the world's first trillionaire.
Lifestyle
15.06.2026
Elon Musk becomes the world’s first trillionaire — But who was the first millionaires and billionaires?
'Why are Nigerians paying so much to access their own money?' - Banks earn ₦225bn from ATM, e-banking charges in three months
News
15.06.2026
'Why are Nigerians paying so much to access their own money?' - Banks earn ₦225bn from ATM, e-banking charges in three months