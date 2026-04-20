Adekunle Gold surprises Simi with Mercedes-Benz GLE and diamond ring for her 38th birthday

Adekunle Gold surprised Simi on her 38th birthday with a Mercedes-Benz GLE and a diamond ring, sparking reactions across social media.

Adekunle Gold gifted Simi a Mercedes-Benz GLE and a diamond ring for her 38th birthday.

A video of the surprise quickly spread online, drawing reactions from fans and celebrities.

The gesture adds to the couple’s history of lavish birthday surprises and public celebrations.

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Afrobeats hitmaker Adekunle Gold marked his wife Simi's 38th birthday on April 19 with a surprise gift of a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLE and a diamond ring, in a moment that has since circulated widely across social media.

A video shared by Adekunle Gold on his Instagram page captured the moment the award-winning singer Simi walked out to find the luxury vehicle, visibly overcome with emotion, before embracing her husband. The clip spread rapidly online, drawing warm reactions from fans and fellow entertainers.

🚨Adekunle Gold surprises Simi with a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLE Class for her 38th birthday 🎉✨ pic.twitter.com/UkcxcNo820 — HYPETRIBE (@hypetribeng) April 19, 2026

The gesture comes at a particularly eventful period for the couple. Just days after welcoming their second child in March, Adekunle Gold had made headlines for acquiring two new Mercedes-Benz vehicles, which he named "Taye" and "Kehinde", the Yoruba terms for twins.

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The birthday gift to Simi follows in that vein, reflecting what has been a notably celebratory season for the household.

#AdekunleGold splashes over $600k on three new cars in one week 😳💰💰 pic.twitter.com/TRK4KivtBO — Afrobeats District (@CityMusicNG) April 16, 2026

Simi, for her part, had taken to social media earlier in the day to mark the occasion independently. In a post, she described the past year as "a pretty big, long, heavy, blessed year," expressing gratitude for her faith and the people closest to her. The surprise that followed appeared to be entirely unscripted.

This is not the first time Adekunle Gold has made a public gesture of this nature on his wife's birthday. On her 35th birthday in April 2023, he presented her with a multimillion naira customised diamond necklace bearing her name, a moment that similarly trended online. The pattern has come to define how the couple marks the date each year.

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Their relationship has been a fixture of public interest since they first came to prominence as a couple. The two began dating in 2014, maintained a private relationship for five years, and married on January 9, 2019.

They celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in January 2026 and welcomed their second child the following March. Despite sustained public attention and periodic online speculation about their relationship, the couple has remained a consistent presence in each other's lives and work.

Fans congratulates Adekunle Gold & Simi on the birth of their second child