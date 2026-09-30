Married woman flees with lover’s phone after he slumps and dies in hotel, staff dump body under bridge

A married woman allegedly fled with her lover’s phone after he died in an Abuja hotel, while two hotel workers allegedly dumped his body under a bridge.

A man died while staying at a Gwarimpa guest house with a married woman.

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The woman allegedly left the hotel with his phone after discovering that he was no longer breathing.

Two hotel workers allegedly removed the body and dumped it under Katampe Bridge.

Police arrested the woman and the two hotel workers as investigations into the death continue.

A married woman has allegedly fled from an Abuja hotel with her lover’s phone after discovering that he was no longer breathing, while two hotel workers allegedly removed his body from the room and dumped it under a bridge.

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The incident came to light after the man’s family reported him missing, leading the police to investigate his disappearance and the discovery of his body under the Katampe Bridge along the Kubwa Expressway in Abuja.

According to the FCT Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Sanusi, the deceased had lodged at Good Samaritan Guest House on Second Avenue, Gwarimpa, with a married woman identified as Mrs Rukayat Muhammed of Garki Area 2.

Police said investigations established that the woman was allegedly in a romantic relationship with the deceased and had reportedly saved his contact on her phone as “Safiyat.”

The Commissioner said the woman told investigators that she discovered that the man was no longer breathing while they were at the guest house.

Rather than report the incident to the authorities, she allegedly took the deceased’s mobile phone and left the hotel.

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The missing phone later became an important lead in the investigation.. According to the police account, investigators traced the deceased’s last known communication and discovered its connection to the woman, eventually leading them to the guest house where the man had stayed.

Police said that several hours after the woman had left, hotel management became concerned after attempts to establish contact with the occupants were unsuccessful.

The missing phone later became an important lead in the investigation. Instead of reporting the death to the police, two hotel workers allegedly removed the body from the room and transported it to the Kubwa Expressway near the Katampe under-bridge.

The workers, identified by the police as Ibrahim Omeiza and Kefat Bitrus, allegedly dumped the body by the roadside.

The police said the action was apparently intended to distance the hotel and its management from the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

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The deceased’s body was later discovered under the bridge on August 26, 2026, as police investigated his disappearance.

The incident initially raised questions about how the man died and why his body ended up under the bridge.

The FCT Commissioner of Police said investigations were ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the death and the subsequent disposal of the body.

Three people have so far been arrested in connection with the case — the married woman, Rukayat Muhammed, and the two hotel workers, Ibrahim Omeiza and Kefat Bitrus.

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The arrests are part of the ongoing investigation into the man’s death and the alleged concealment and abandonment of his body.

Police said further investigative procedures would be carried out to establish what happened to the deceased and determine the level of involvement of each suspect.

Authorities have also warned that anyone found to have participated in the death or the concealment and abandonment of the body would face the full force of the law.