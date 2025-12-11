8 Tips on Becoming A Successful Content Creator From Africa’s Top TikTokers

We asked Africa's biggest TikTokers to share some valuable tips for aspiring creators, and this is what they had to say.

Content creation has evolved from a hobby to a highly lucrative occupation. TikTok has become a pivotal platform in connecting creators with a global audience. Today, thousands of creators have built large communities, which makes them strong voices in their respective niches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Saturday, 6th December, TikTok gathered top content creators and the media for the 2025 Sub-Saharan African Awards. It was a night of festivities as the glitz, glamour, and vibrancy that shape TikTok were brought to the glowing hall of Sunset Park in Sandton, Johannesburg. Pulse Nigeria was present at the award ceremony, where we interacted with the nominees and guests, who shared with us how they have leveraged TikTok to connect with a global audience. Draped in fancy cultural and urban fashion, these content creators have been nominated for their efforts in educating, informing, and impacting the TikTok audience across different subject matters. We asked some of these content creators, who are Africa's biggest TikTokers, to share some tips for aspiring creators, and this is what they had to say.

Belove Olocha at the 2025 TikTok Sub-Saharan African Awards

Overcome The Cringe - Beloved Olocha

Belove Olocha’s content has earned her over 535,000 TikTok followers and the award for Best Entertainment Creator at the 2025 Sub-Saharan Africa TikTok Awards. According to her, it’s impossible to excel at content creation if you retain excessive self-consciousness. “You have to be shameless,” she jokes, “If you want to be a successful content creator, you must get over that shame and stop being bothered about what people will say”. For her, overcoming the cringe is a pivotal step to the liberation needed to churn out the content that will rocket you to the top as an aspiring content creator.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Victor Ademola at the 2025 TikTok Sub-Saharan African Awards

There’s No Perfect Condition, Get Up and Start! - Victor Ademola

Covering the Nigerian sports sector can be a thankless job, yet Victor Ademola has stuck to the cause long enough to amass 627,000 followers on TikTok and a nomination for Best Sport Creator of the Year. On his advice for aspiring creators, Ademola encourages an early start rather than waiting for the perfect condition. "Most times, I used to want the environment to be conducive before pushing out my message and advocating for our local sport. Because I wanted the perfect environment, it sometimes hindered me from making content, but from my experience now, the important thing is to pass the message well and do it effectively.” Victor Ademola’s policy to prioritise effective delivery of key messages has given him a laser focus that won the runner-up prize at the 2025 Sub-Saharan African TikTok Awards. It’s also one that could be valuable in your pursuit of a career in content creation.

Izzi Boye at the 2025 TikTok Sub-Saharan African Awards

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stop Bothering About The Cost, It Doesn’t Get Cheaper - Izzi Boye

If you’re an aspiring content creator with your eyes on the tech sector, Izzi Boye has a word for you and his award for Educator of the Year, and his 884,000 suggests you might want to take his advice seriously. According to Izzi Boye, who is one of Africa’s biggest tech content creators, to get into this niche, you have to disabuse your mind of the financial burden. The thought of purchasing gadgets and keeping up with the constant product releases can be discouraging, but you don’t have to let it put you down.

Boye says that you only need to take the first bold step by identifying what works for you. If you can’t afford gadgets, he advises collaboration and reaction videos. “The thing is, it will never get cheaper. The bigger you get, the more money you spend on gadgets, so there’s no point waiting till you have lots of money. If you don’t have the resources to get these gadgets, you can collaborate with Tech stores to allow you to review their products. You can also react to other review videos. Gradually, you will grow and build a community.” Perhaps it’s time to open your mind and see that finances shouldn’t be a barrier to entering this niche and chasing your dream. It won’t get any cheaper, so why wait?

Tokalways at the 2025 TikTok Sub-Saharan African Awards

Advertisement

Advertisement

Love It Enough To Do It For Free - Fans Tribe HQ

There are not many content creators who understand the task the job entails than Tokalways, the man behind one of Nigeria’s biggest football communities. He was present at Johannesburg, where his platform FansTribeHQ was nominated for Creator of the Year. On how aspiring content creators can grow, he says they first need to love the content enough to be willing to do it for free. “All I’m doing today around football, I would have done for free because I love the game. In content creation, there will be problems. Your equipment can get damaged, or sponsors can let you down. It’s your love for the job that will keep you going.” On when content creation becomes a job, Tokalways says that it’s a question every creator must answer at some point. “It’s all about monetisation and risk-taking. At some point, you will have to decide if you want to be a full-time content creator or keep juggling. Just ensure that you are in the right position to take that risk.” The bottom line is that passion is a fuel that can take you from aspiring content creator to the red carpet.

Turn Your Profession into Your Passion - Dr Olawale

Content creation now extends to professional fields where experts across the health, legal, and financial industries share opinions and tips to millions. Health content creators are some of the most prominent voices on the professional side of social media, and Dr. Olawale, who was nominated for the Social Impact Award, had some tips on how you can turn your career into content. According to him, venturing into a professional field such as health requires that you must first be an authority before handing out tips and sharing your opinion. “You need to first understand that your job is very important. So you need to turn your profession into your passion, then your passion will become your profession. I will advise that you need to be an authority in your space and take your time to grow and learn.” As a student or someone just fresh into a professional field, you might want to hone your skills and gather as much knowledge and experience as possible because that will be key in your journey to success as a content creator.

Boyz Makekii at the 2025 TikTok Sub-Saharan African Awards

Rise Beyond The Stereotypes - Boyz Makekii

Maybe you’re an aspiring content creator in a field dominated by a certain gender due to societal constructs, and you’re wondering how you can start in that field, Kenyan content creator Boyz Makekii has some tips for you. Makekii was one of the men nominated for Food Creator of the Year, and he tells us that excelling in a niche believed to be reserved for women requires rising beyond the stereotypes. “You have to rise above the stereotype and ignore all the noise that a man can’t do something like cooking. You have to show them that you can do it and be very good at it.” So there it is. Don’t be limited by stereotypes. Rise, create that content, and succeed.

Ikegod Chielo at the 2025 TikTok Sub-Saharan African Awards

Be Practical - Ikegod Chielo

Content creation has been largely presented as one fancy world filled with crystal clear videos, colouful backdrops, fancy clothes, and lavish lifestyles. However, how true is this? Entertainment Creator of the Year nominee, Ikegod Chielo, doesn’t quite see it this way. He believes excelling as a content creator requires practicality in approach. Not everything can be fancy or luxurious. Sometimes, it’s about getting the content out right and timely. “You don’t need to have all of the fancy gear to shoot content. When I see a movie, I can review right there and keep it moving instead of waiting to put together the entire setup.” This practical approach is one you can embrace as an aspiring TikToker who has to juggle work or studies with content creation.

Jabu Macdonald at the 2025 TikTok Sub-Saharan African Awards

Create The Time and Find A Way - Jabu Macdonald

Content creation can be time-consuming, and many people struggle to be consistent enough to make it to the top.