How Brian Nwana Ate His Way to TikTok Africa’s Storyteller Crown

Brian Nwana is eating his way through Abuja and into history.

The 22-year-old food consultant, already a Guinness World Record holder for pure culinary madness, just bagged another crown: TikTok Africa’s Storyteller of the Year. Brian Nwana triumphed over formidable competition from fellow Nigerian creators Belove Olocha (@beloveolocha) and Joy Giver Kitchen (@joygiverkitchen), as well as South African nominee Mike Morton (@mikemortontalksfootball).

It’s a win that cements his status not just as a content creator, but as a cultural icon using high-energy food reviews to put Abuja’s hidden gems firmly on the map. The award, presented at a flashy ceremony in Johannesburg, was a landslide for Nigerian talent, which scooped six of the ten major awards.

Brian Nwana poses with his TikTok Africa Storyteller of the Year award | Credit: Instagram

Nwana, known for his relentless enthusiasm and commitment to authentic local experiences, wasn’t just celebrating a personal victory; he was championing a whole movement of African self-representation.

How Brian Turns Food Into Stories

Nwana’s content is far more than simple "what I ate today" vlogging. His grind is on a different level. He dives deep into Abuja’s food scene, from street-side shawarma stands to sleek fine-dining spots. He captures the soul, the hustle, and the flavours of Nigerian cuisine with street interviews, personal stories, and cinematic shots.

And it’s working. His content shifts the global narrative on African food culture, putting authentic voices at the forefront.

“Every single creator is a storyteller,” Brian said after his win. “We all tell stories that help drive our local communities, our cities, and our countries. When we do that, we change how the world sees us.”

Nwana’s approach resonates deeply because it reframes perceptions of African food culture. He started small. He “just wanted to show people what Abuja had to offer, the amazing food, the creativity, and the places people often overlook.” And now? He’s an African icon.

The Record-Shattering Quest

The win comes hot on the heels of his widely-publicised Guinness World Record attempt in April 2024. In April 2024, the food consultant embarked on a stunt for the ages: visiting 150 fast-food joints in Abuja in just 24 hours. He didn’t just beat the previous record of 100, set by Airrack in NYC, he obliterated it.

The rules were strict: no private transport, so Brian walked more than 25 kilometres across the city. Starting at 5 PM at Chicken Republic and finishing exactly 24 hours later, he made sure to grab at least one item at each spot, with his crew helping finish the rest (no waste allowed). That gruelling quest wasn’t just for a certificate; it was a high-stakes campaign to force the world to "pay attention" to the Nigerian food space.

A New Era of Influence

The "Storyteller of the Year" award, sponsored by inDrive, recognises this unique ability to blend food, culture, and human stories into an unforgettable digital experience. Nigeria’s dominance at the event signals a shift in the creative landscape, with authentic local voices taking centre stage.

For Nwana, the recognition is not the finish line, it’s fuel. Reflecting on his journey from a random guy doing food reviews in Abuja to an African icon, he said:

“When I started creating content, I just wanted to show people what Abuja had to offer. Breaking the Guinness World Record… helped shine a big light on that. Now this TikTok award is doing the same. I’m honestly just grateful.”