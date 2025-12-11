Regina Daniels Says Marriage Left Her Traumatised, Vows Never to Remarry

Regina Daniels has stunned fans and critics alike with a recent revelation that she has no plans to ever marry again

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has stunned fans and critics alike with a recent revelation that she has no plans to ever marry again, describing the institution of marriage as “traumatising” following her widely publicised marital crisis with estranged husband Senator Ned Nwoko.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The movie star and one of Nollywood’s brightest rising talents took to social media to answer questions from followers after sharing a video on her official Facebook page. In the video, she wrote: “God is my guyy shaaa, and I’m his special last born,” prompting fans to inquire about her future romantic plans.

When asked if she would ever consider getting married again, Regina responded without hesitation: “Nopeee! Traumatised with that institution.”

6 SHOCKING Revelations Regina Daniels Has Just Exposed About Her Under-Fire Marriage to Ned Nwoko

Advertisement

Advertisement

In her candid social media replies, Regina acknowledged missing her children, implying that she currently has limited access to them amid the marital fallout . “I no get strength to add effort pepper person. My waking up every day na tatashe but yes I freakinggggg missssss my kids.” she said.

The actress’s posts have sparked discussions online. Supporters praise her bravery in speaking out, while critics question her choices. This divide has created a lively debate, with many sharing their own experiences. Overall, her actions have encouraged others to voice their opinions on important issues.

Regina’s statement about never remarrying has ignited a broader conversation in Nigeria about marriage, trauma, and personal healing. While some social media users view her decision as understandable given her circumstances, others argue that it is too early for such definitive statements about her future. The actress’s views have received a lot of attention, especially from younger Nigerians who feel disillusioned with traditional institutions like marriage .

In a culture that often views marriage as a significant personal achievement, Regina's decision represents a bold and thoughtful shift in her life story. This choice is motivated by her desire for self-preservation, resilience, and, perhaps most importantly, a commitment to her own peace.

Advertisement