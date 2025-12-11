Heineken Announces Star-Studded December: Davido’s 5ive Alive Tour, Detty Dec Fest and Four Epic Nights at Flytime Fest

#FeaturedPost

Heineken is raising the bar this festive season with a high-energy lineup that brings together music, culture, and unforgettable live experiences. Unveiled at the Nigerian Breweries Legendary Christmas Press Cocktail, the organization — whose intention for the festive season is to celebrate, inspire, and strengthen community during the festive season — announced three major touchpoints that will define Heineken’s December presence as part of the Legendary Christmas campaign: Detty Dec Fest, the sponsorship of global superstar Davido's 5ive Alive Tour in Abuja, and its return as the official beer partner of the biggest concert this Christmas, Flytime Fest in Lagos.

Detty Dec Fest, running from December 7th to 31st and already in full swing, will feature Heineken’s refreshing presence across its month-long activities, offering fans multiple opportunities to connect with the brand throughout the festive period.

The brand will also set the rhythm for December in Abuja with Davido’s 5ive Alive Tour. Happening on Sunday, December 14th at Eagle Square, Abuja, Heineken will bring its signature vibrancy to power electrifying performance and a premium concert experience for fans across the Nation’s capital.

From Monday, December 22 to Thursday, December 25, Heineken will power Flytime Fest at the Eko Convention Center, the annual cultural celebration that sets the rhythm for December in Lagos. This year’s lineup features Flavour on Day 1, Olamide on Day 2, Asake on Day 3, and Davido closing out the festival on Day 4, Christmas Day. Across all four days, consumers can expect immersive brand moments curated the Heineken way—smooth, refreshing, and designed to keep the energy high from start to finish.

Speaking at the press cocktail, Sandra Amachree, Head of Marketing and Communication, Nigerian Breweries Plc, said: “Heineken has always been at the heart of cultural moments that connect people, and this December we’re proud to elevate the festive energy on two of the biggest stages in Nigeria. From Abuja to Lagos, we’re committed to delivering world-class premium experiences that celebrate music, creativity, and the refreshing taste that Heineken is known for.”

With three major platforms, Nigeria’s biggest talents, and the distinctive refreshing taste of Heineken, this December is set to be truly legendary. Powered by Nigerian Breweries, Heineken invites consumers nationwide to join in the festivities and experience a Legendary Christmas.

To keep up with Heineken’s Legendary Christmas during this festive season follow @heinekenng on Instagram.