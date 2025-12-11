Bam Bam Bags Three Wins at The Bestie Choice Awards 2025

Bam Bam bags 3 wins at the Bestie Choice Awards 2025, including Best Actress and Most Viewed Actor, while stunning in a Rosie Young gown.

“Achalugo, I am going to marry you.” Months and a sequel later, Bam Bam wins not one, not two, but THREE wins: Best Actress, Most Viewed Actor, and Favourite Ship with Uzor Arukwe. If you’ve been following the entertainment scene, there’s one name that’s been on everyone’s lips this year: Bam Bam. From her unforgettable role in Love in Every Word to now, she’s not just making waves; she’s taking home trophies.

Bam Bam’s journey this year has been a whirlwind of success, with her portrayal of Achalugo from Love in Every Word being one of the most talked-about performances of the year. But what made her night even more spectacular wasn’t just the awards; it was her entire presence at the ceremony.

Bam Bam’s Fashion Moment: A Dream in Black

You can’t talk about Bam Bam’s night without mentioning that show-stopping gown. She walked into the event dressed in a Rosie Young Official masterpiece that had people doing double takes. Black? Sure, but this wasn’t just any black dress. The fabric clung to her body in a way that said, “I’m here, but I’m not screaming for attention.”

There was something effortlessly elegant about it, and it all came down to the sculpted detail across the bodice, as if it were made of waves of fabric. It caught the light just enough to make it seem alive, breathing its own quiet drama. Then, of course, the beadwork. I’m talking tiny, glimmering constellations that followed the curve of her silhouette as she moved, giving the entire gown a magical, almost otherworldly vibe. It wasn’t flashy; it was just perfect. Glamorous, but subtle. Elegant, but not stiff.