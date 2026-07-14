The inspiring story of Nehemiah Danjuma, the deaf Lawyer from the Kaduna called to the Bar

Nehemiah Danjuma has made history as the first deaf lawyer from Northern Nigeria after being called to the Nigerian Bar, inspiring many with his journey of resilience and inclusion.

Nehemiah Danjuma is the first deaf lawyer from Northern Nigeria to be called to the Nigerian Bar.

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He graduated with a Second Class Upper in Law from the University of Ilorin before attending the Nigerian Law School.

Danjuma described his call to the Bar as the end of a seven-year academic journey marked by resilience and the fight for accessibility.

He is also recognised for advocating disability inclusion, human rights and accessibility in Nigeria.

Against the odds and years of battling communication barriers, Nehemiah Danjuma has achieved a milestone many once thought impossible, becoming the first deaf lawyer from Northern Nigeria to be called to the Nigerian Bar. His achievement has drawn widespread praise from lawyers, disability advocates and Nigerians, who have described it as a major step for inclusion in the country's legal profession.

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According to a report by Punch Newspapers , Danjuma was among the new legal practitioners admitted to the Nigerian Bar during the 2026 Call to Bar ceremonies held at the Body of Benchers Complex in Abuja after successfully completing the Nigerian Law School programme.

Before attending law school, he studied Law at the University of Ilorin, where he graduated with a Second Class Upper (2:1) degree despite the challenges associated with hearing impairment. Throughout his academic journey, he advocated for greater accessibility and inclusion for persons with disabilities while pursuing his dream of becoming a lawyer.

The deaf lawyer, Nehemiah Danjuma

Reacting to his call to the Bar, Danjuma described the moment as the culmination of a seven-year journey filled with perseverance, sacrifice and determination.

"I passed the Bar. I cannot put the feeling in the last 48 hours into words. This is the defining moment that marks the finish line of a seven-year academic marathon. The moment I become a lawyer," he wrote on LinkedIn.

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He reflected on the obstacles he overcame along the way, saying the journey was marked by "hard work, tears, sleepless nights, the fight for accessibility and inclusion, prayers, and sheer resilience."

Although he admitted the outcome was not exactly how he had imagined it, Danjuma expressed gratitude to God, his family, friends and everyone who supported him throughout his studies.

The deaf lawyer, Nehemiah Danjuma

Beyond his academic achievements, Danjuma has built a reputation as a passionate advocate for disability rights, accessibility, human rights and inclusive public policy. Before his call to the Bar, he consistently used his platform to raise awareness about the barriers faced by persons with disabilities in education and society.

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