5 responsibilities of the Central Bank you didn’t know about
Banker to the Government
Lender of Last Resort
Manager of Foreign Reserves
Regulator of the Banking System
When most people hear “Central Bank,” they immediately think of interest rates or controlling inflation. And yes, that’s a big part of the job, but it’s far from the full picture. Institutions like the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) quietly handle several other responsibilities that directly shape the economy, financial stability, and even your everyday transactions.
Here are five lesser-known roles of a central bank that you might not know:
1. Banker to the Government
One of the least talked-about roles of the central bank is that it serves as the government’s banker. This means it manages government accounts, processes payments, and receives revenues on behalf of the state. It also plays a key role in managing public debt by issuing treasury bills and bonds. Whenever the government needs to borrow money or fund major projects, the central bank is deeply involved in coordinating those financial operations.
2. Lender of Last Resort
The central bank acts as a safety net for the entire banking system. When commercial banks face liquidity problems and risk collapsing, the central bank can step in to provide emergency funds. This role, known as “lender of last resort,” is critical in preventing panic withdrawals and maintaining public confidence. Without it, a single bank failure could spiral into a wider financial crisis affecting millions of depositors.
3. Manager of Foreign Reserves
Central banks are responsible for managing a country’s foreign exchange reserves; assets held in foreign currencies like dollars and euros. These reserves are used to stabilise the national currency, support international trade, and cushion the economy during external shocks. In Nigeria’s case, how these reserves are managed can influence the strength of the naira and the country’s ability to pay for imports like fuel and machinery.
4. Regulator of the Banking System
Beyond simply observing financial institutions, the central bank sets the rules that banks must follow. It licenses new banks, monitors their operations, and ensures they comply with regulations designed to reduce risk. This oversight helps protect customers’ deposits and maintain stability across the financial system. By enforcing discipline, the central bank reduces the chances of reckless banking practices that could harm the economy.
5. Issuer and Controller of Currency
While many people know that the central bank prints money, fewer understand that it also controls how much money is in circulation. This function is crucial for maintaining economic balance. If too much money enters the system, inflation rises and purchasing power drops. If too little circulates, economic activity slows down. The central bank carefully manages this balance to keep the economy functioning smoothly.
In the end, the central bank is far more than a distant financial authority, it is a central pillar of economic stability. From safeguarding banks to managing government finances and controlling the flow of money, its responsibilities quietly influence everything from the prices you pay to the security of your savings. Understanding these roles offers a clearer picture of how deeply connected the financial system is to everyday life, and why the decisions made by institutions like the Central Bank of Nigeria matter more than most people realise.
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