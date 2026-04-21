U.S. lawmaker Kimberly Daniels accuses Minister of State Defense, Bello Matawalle of bribery attempt to influence report on killings in Nigeria

Nigeria’s Defence Minister Bello Matawalle faces bribery allegation from a U.S. lawmaker, though no evidence or official probe has been confirmed.

U.S. lawmaker Kimberly Daniels accuses Bello Matawalle of bribery attempt

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Claim linked to efforts to influence reports on killings in Nigeria

No evidence or official investigation has been confirmed

Nigerian government yet to issue a formal response

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has come under scrutiny after a United States lawmaker accused him of attempting to bribe an American official in a bid to influence a report on Nigeria.

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The allegation was made by Kimberly Daniels, who claimed in a widely circulated video that the offer was intended to alter the narrative surrounding killings in Nigeria, particularly those affecting Christian communities .

United States lawmaker Kimberly Daniels

According to Daniels, the alleged move was part of efforts to manipulate how international observers perceive the country’s ongoing security crisis. She further alleged that attempts were made to pressure her and discredit her position after she spoke out on the issue.

While the claims have sparked widespread reactions online, there has been no public evidence presented to substantiate the allegation, and no official investigation has been announced by U.S. authorities.

The Nigerian government has also yet to issue a formal response, leaving the accusation hanging amid growing public and political attention.

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Minister of State Defence, Bello Matawalle

The development adds another layer of controversy to ongoing discussions about Nigeria’s security challenges and how they are represented internationally. Daniels had previously called on Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remove Matawalle from office, citing concerns over violence and governance.

For now, the claim continues to circulate largely through political and media channels, underscoring how quickly unverified accusations can gain traction in today’s information environment.