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33 Export Lager Beer is relaunching and taking over Benin City with the 33 Connect Party, and you are invited!

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 13:28 - 08 April 2026
33 Export Lager Beer Relaunches
The beer with taste that unites is back with a new, refreshed look! Premium Lager Beer, 33 Export is inviting Benin City to the 33 Connect Party and the relaunch of 33 Export in a newer, sleeker bottle.
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This epic party and relaunch, taking place at Victor Uwaifo Hall, Benin City, on the 10th of April, will bring the city together to celebrate friendship, connection, and the simple joy of relaxing with your community.

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Building on the momentum of the 33 Connect Party previously held in Uyo, this relaunch and Connect Party in Benin promises to be the most exciting gathering of the season. With Terry G set to perform a selection of his biggest hits at the event, guests can expect good music, great lager, and amazing company, all set against a vibrant backdrop and an immersive experience created by 33 Export Lager Beer. 

Among these exciting experiences planned, the most unforgettable moment of the night will be the 33 Connect Friendship Table, which is a communal table where guests will gather for a symbolic group toast honouring friendship and connection, highlighting the campaign theme “Taste That Unites” as the reason for the iconic gathering. 

33 Export Lager Beer is relaunching and taking over Benin City with the 33 Connect Party, and you are invited!

With the relaunch of 33 Export Lager Beer, the invitation is simple: show up, come ready to connect with friends, and raise a bottle of 33 Export in a toast to friendship and the memorable moments that connect us all.

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