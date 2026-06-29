Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid and Tyla were among the African nominees at the 2026 BET Awards.

Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid and Tyla were among the African nominees at the 2026 BET Awards.

No wins for Africa: Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid and Tyla leave 2026 BET Awards empty-handed (full list)

Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid and Tyla missed out on trophies as the 2026 BET Awards ended without a single African winner. See the full list of winners.

The 2026 BET Awards were held Sunday night at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, with comedian Druski hosting the ceremony for the first time.

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Winners were announced live across music, film and sports categories, with Cardi B entering the night as the most-nominated artist with six, trailing only by Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist.

Cardi B accepts her award for Best Female Hip-Hop artists at the #BETAwards tonight. 😍 pic.twitter.com/HAO1yuvAi4 — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) June 29, 2026

Clipse and Teyana Taylor walked away as the night's biggest winners, each taking home three competitive awards.

For Africa, the night ended without a single win.

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Tems, who also performed on the night, went in with three nominations: Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, BET Her for ‘First,’ and Viewers' Choice for 'Raindance' with Dave. She lost all three.

Tems at the 2026 BET Awards (Credit: Getty)

Burna Boy was nominated for Best Collaboration through ‘wgft’ with Gunna. Wizkid and Asake picked up a Best Group nomination. Tyla featured in Video of the Year for ‘Chanel.’ None of them won.

It rounds off a night where African artists were present across multiple major categories, but never closed one out, despite competing in some of the most contested categories of the evening.

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Below is the full list of winners (Music Categories) from the 2026 BET Awards:

Album of the Year

AM I THE DRAMA? — Cardi B

DON’T TAP THE GLASS — Tyler, the Creator

everything is a lot. — Wale

HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY — Mariah the Scientist

WINNER: Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse

MUTT Deluxe: HEEL — Leon Thomas

The Fall-Off — J. Cole

The Romantic — Bruno Mars

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Coco Jones

Ella Mai

Jill Scott

WINNER: Kehlani

Mariah the Scientist

Olivia Dean

SZA

Tems

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Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Bruno Mars

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

Durand Bernarr

GIVĒON

WINNER: Leon Thomas

October London

Usher

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

WINNER: Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doechii

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Monaleo

YK Niece

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Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

A$AP Rocky

Baby Keem

BigXthaPlug

DaBaby

Don Toliver

Drake

J. Cole

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

T.I.

Best Group

41

WINNER: Clipse

De La Soul

FLO

French Montana & Max B

Metro Boomin & DJ Spinz

Nas & DJ Premier

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Wizkid & Asake

TYLA looks so freaking good at the BET Awards I hate that she’s always late at events😭 #APOP #BETAWARDS pic.twitter.com/lAlvro6Rz7 — keepingupwithTYLA (@Tyla_Tygrs) June 29, 2026

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Best Collaboration

WINNER: ‘Chains & Whips’ — Clipse & Kendrick Lamar

‘Errtime Remix’ — Cardi B feat. Jeezy & Latto

‘Go Girl’ — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat

‘Good Flirts' — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd

‘Is It a Crime’ — Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis

‘It Depends (The Remix)’ — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller & Usher

‘Take Me Thru Dere’ — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz

‘wgft’ — Gunna feat. Burna Boy

Best New Artist

Belly Gang Kushington

DESTIN CONRAD

JayDon

kwn

Miles Minnick

Monaleo

WINNER: Olivia Dean

RAYE

Trap Dickey

Dr Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

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‘Able’ — Kirk Franklin

‘ABLE (REMIX)’ — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton & Kim Burrell

‘All to Thee’ — BeBe Winans

‘Already Good (Tasha Slide)’ — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

‘At the Cross’ — CeCe Winans

‘Church’ — Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend

‘Do It Again’ — Kirk Franklin

WINNER: ‘Headphones’ — Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.

Doechii & SZA after their win for the 2026 BET HER Award



Okayplayer🎥 pic.twitter.com/MTcAS7Uhke — mumu1626364656 (@Mumu1626364656) June 29, 2026

BET Her

‘Already Good (Tasha Slide)’ — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

‘Be Great’ — Jill Scott feat. Trombone Shorty

‘Beautiful People’ — Jill Scott

‘First’ — Tems

WINNER: ‘girl, get up.’ — Doechii feat. SZA

‘Go Girl’ — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat

‘Gorgeous’ — Doja Cat

‘Lady Lady’ — Olivia Dean

Viewers Choice

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WINNER: ‘Burning Blue’ — Mariah the Scientist

‘Chains & Whips’ — Clipse feat. Kendrick Lamar

‘Chanel’ — Tyla

‘Folded’ — Kehlani

‘I Just Might’ — Bruno Mars

‘It Depends’ — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller

‘Man I Need’ — Olivia Dean

‘Outside’ — Cardi B

‘Raindance’ — Dave & Tems

‘Take Me Thru Dere’ — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz

Video of the Year

‘100’ — Ella Mai

‘Anxiety’ — Doechii

‘Burning Blue’ — Mariah the Scientist

‘Chanel’ — Tyla

‘Escape Room (Short Film)’ — Teyana Taylor

WINNER: ‘Folded’ — Kehlani

‘LET ‘EM KNOW’ — T.I.

‘luther’ — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Video Director of the Year