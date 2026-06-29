No wins for Africa: Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid and Tyla leave 2026 BET Awards empty-handed (full list)
The 2026 BET Awards were held Sunday night at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, with comedian Druski hosting the ceremony for the first time.
Winners were announced live across music, film and sports categories, with Cardi B entering the night as the most-nominated artist with six, trailing only by Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist.
Cardi B accepts her award for Best Female Hip-Hop artists at the #BETAwards tonight. 😍 pic.twitter.com/HAO1yuvAi4— Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) June 29, 2026
Clipse and Teyana Taylor walked away as the night's biggest winners, each taking home three competitive awards.
For Africa, the night ended without a single win.
Tems, who also performed on the night, went in with three nominations: Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, BET Her for ‘First,’ and Viewers' Choice for 'Raindance' with Dave. She lost all three.
Burna Boy was nominated for Best Collaboration through ‘wgft’ with Gunna. Wizkid and Asake picked up a Best Group nomination. Tyla featured in Video of the Year for ‘Chanel.’ None of them won.
It rounds off a night where African artists were present across multiple major categories, but never closed one out, despite competing in some of the most contested categories of the evening.
Below is the full list of winners (Music Categories) from the 2026 BET Awards:
Album of the Year
AM I THE DRAMA? — Cardi B
DON’T TAP THE GLASS — Tyler, the Creator
everything is a lot. — Wale
HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY — Mariah the Scientist
WINNER: Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse
MUTT Deluxe: HEEL — Leon Thomas
The Fall-Off — J. Cole
The Romantic — Bruno Mars
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Coco Jones
Ella Mai
Jill Scott
WINNER: Kehlani
Mariah the Scientist
Olivia Dean
SZA
Tems
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Brent Faiyaz
Bruno Mars
Bryson Tiller
Chris Brown
Durand Bernarr
GIVĒON
WINNER: Leon Thomas
October London
Usher
Tems understood the assignment. 😮💨✨ #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/eRR8JlGyyX— BET (@BET) June 28, 2026
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
WINNER: Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doechii
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Monaleo
YK Niece
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
A$AP Rocky
Baby Keem
BigXthaPlug
DaBaby
Don Toliver
Drake
J. Cole
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
T.I.
Best Group
41
WINNER: Clipse
De La Soul
FLO
French Montana & Max B
Metro Boomin & DJ Spinz
Nas & DJ Premier
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon
Wizkid & Asake
TYLA looks so freaking good at the BET Awards I hate that she’s always late at events😭 #APOP #BETAWARDS pic.twitter.com/lAlvro6Rz7— keepingupwithTYLA (@Tyla_Tygrs) June 29, 2026
Best Collaboration
WINNER: ‘Chains & Whips’ — Clipse & Kendrick Lamar
‘Errtime Remix’ — Cardi B feat. Jeezy & Latto
‘Go Girl’ — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat
‘Good Flirts' — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd
‘Is It a Crime’ — Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis
‘It Depends (The Remix)’ — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller & Usher
‘Take Me Thru Dere’ — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz
‘wgft’ — Gunna feat. Burna Boy
Best New Artist
Belly Gang Kushington
DESTIN CONRAD
JayDon
kwn
Miles Minnick
Monaleo
WINNER: Olivia Dean
RAYE
Trap Dickey
Dr Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
‘Able’ — Kirk Franklin
‘ABLE (REMIX)’ — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton & Kim Burrell
‘All to Thee’ — BeBe Winans
‘Already Good (Tasha Slide)’ — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
‘At the Cross’ — CeCe Winans
‘Church’ — Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend
‘Do It Again’ — Kirk Franklin
WINNER: ‘Headphones’ — Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.
Doechii & SZA after their win for the 2026 BET HER Award— mumu1626364656 (@Mumu1626364656) June 29, 2026
Okayplayer🎥 pic.twitter.com/MTcAS7Uhke
BET Her
‘Already Good (Tasha Slide)’ — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
‘Be Great’ — Jill Scott feat. Trombone Shorty
‘Beautiful People’ — Jill Scott
‘First’ — Tems
WINNER: ‘girl, get up.’ — Doechii feat. SZA
‘Go Girl’ — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat
‘Gorgeous’ — Doja Cat
‘Lady Lady’ — Olivia Dean
Viewers Choice
WINNER: ‘Burning Blue’ — Mariah the Scientist
‘Chains & Whips’ — Clipse feat. Kendrick Lamar
‘Chanel’ — Tyla
‘Folded’ — Kehlani
‘I Just Might’ — Bruno Mars
‘It Depends’ — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller
‘Man I Need’ — Olivia Dean
‘Outside’ — Cardi B
‘Raindance’ — Dave & Tems
‘Take Me Thru Dere’ — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz
Video of the Year
‘100’ — Ella Mai
‘Anxiety’ — Doechii
‘Burning Blue’ — Mariah the Scientist
‘Chanel’ — Tyla
‘Escape Room (Short Film)’ — Teyana Taylor
WINNER: ‘Folded’ — Kehlani
‘LET ‘EM KNOW’ — T.I.
‘luther’ — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Video Director of the Year
A$AP Rocky & Dan Streit
Anderson.Paak
Benny Boom
Cactus Jack
Cardi B & Patience Foster
Cole Bennett
Director X
Hype Williams
WINNER: Teyana “Spike-Tey” Taylor