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No wins for Africa: Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid and Tyla leave 2026 BET Awards empty-handed (full list)

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 13:49 - 29 June 2026
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Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid and Tyla were among the African nominees at the 2026 BET Awards.
Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid and Tyla missed out on trophies as the 2026 BET Awards ended without a single African winner. See the full list of winners.
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The 2026 BET Awards were held Sunday night at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, with comedian Druski hosting the ceremony for the first time.

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Winners were announced live across music, film and sports categories, with Cardi B entering the night as the most-nominated artist with six, trailing only by Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist. 

Clipse and Teyana Taylor walked away as the night's biggest winners, each taking home three competitive awards.

For Africa, the night ended without a single win.

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Tems, who also performed on the night, went in with three nominations: Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, BET Her for ‘First,’ and Viewers' Choice for 'Raindance' with Dave. She lost all three.

Tems at the 2026 BET Awards (Credit: Getty)
Tems at the 2026 BET Awards (Credit: Getty)

Burna Boy was nominated for Best Collaboration through ‘wgft’ with Gunna. Wizkid and Asake picked up a Best Group nomination. Tyla featured in Video of the Year for ‘Chanel.’ None of them won.

It rounds off a night where African artists were present across multiple major categories, but never closed one out, despite competing in some of the most contested categories of the evening.

READ ALSO: Nollywood actor joins US Army, becomes latest star to swap acting for military service

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Below is the full list of winners (Music Categories) from the 2026 BET Awards:

Album of the Year

  • AM I THE DRAMA? — Cardi B

  • DON’T TAP THE GLASS — Tyler, the Creator

  • everything is a lot. — Wale

  • HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY — Mariah the Scientist

  • WINNER: Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse

  • MUTT Deluxe: HEEL — Leon Thomas

  • The Fall-Off — J. Cole

  • The Romantic — Bruno Mars

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

  • Ari Lennox

  • Coco Jones

  • Ella Mai

  • Jill Scott

  • WINNER: Kehlani

  • Mariah the Scientist

  • Olivia Dean

  • SZA

  • Tems

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Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

  • Brent Faiyaz

  • Bruno Mars

  • Bryson Tiller

  • Chris Brown

  • Durand Bernarr

  • GIVĒON

  • WINNER: Leon Thomas

  • October London

  • Usher

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

  • WINNER: Cardi B

  • Coi Leray

  • Doechii

  • Doja Cat

  • GloRilla

  • Latto

  • Megan Thee Stallion

  • Monaleo

  • YK Niece

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Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

  • A$AP Rocky

  • Baby Keem

  • BigXthaPlug

  • DaBaby

  • Don Toliver

  • Drake

  • J. Cole

  • WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

  • T.I.

Best Group

  • 41

  • WINNER: Clipse

  • De La Soul

  • FLO

  • French Montana & Max B

  • Metro Boomin & DJ Spinz

  • Nas & DJ Premier

  • Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

  • Wizkid & Asake

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Best Collaboration

  • WINNER: ‘Chains & Whips’ — Clipse & Kendrick Lamar

  • ‘Errtime Remix’ — Cardi B feat. Jeezy & Latto

  • ‘Go Girl’ — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat

  • ‘Good Flirts' — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd

  • ‘Is It a Crime’ — Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis

  • ‘It Depends (The Remix)’ — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller & Usher

  • ‘Take Me Thru Dere’ — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz

  • ‘wgft’ — Gunna feat. Burna Boy

Best New Artist

  • Belly Gang Kushington

  • DESTIN CONRAD

  • JayDon

  • kwn

  • Miles Minnick

  • Monaleo

  • WINNER: Olivia Dean

  • RAYE

  • Trap Dickey

Dr Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

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  • ‘Able’ — Kirk Franklin

  • ‘ABLE (REMIX)’ — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton & Kim Burrell

  • ‘All to Thee’ — BeBe Winans

  • ‘Already Good (Tasha Slide)’ — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

  • ‘At the Cross’ — CeCe Winans

  • ‘Church’ — Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend

  • ‘Do It Again’ — Kirk Franklin

  • WINNER: ‘Headphones’ — Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.

BET Her

  • ‘Already Good (Tasha Slide)’ — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

  • ‘Be Great’ — Jill Scott feat. Trombone Shorty

  • ‘Beautiful People’ — Jill Scott

  • ‘First’ — Tems

  • WINNER: ‘girl, get up.’ — Doechii feat. SZA

  • ‘Go Girl’ — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat

  • ‘Gorgeous’ — Doja Cat

  • ‘Lady Lady’ — Olivia Dean

Viewers Choice

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  • WINNER: ‘Burning Blue’ — Mariah the Scientist

  • ‘Chains & Whips’ — Clipse feat. Kendrick Lamar

  • ‘Chanel’ — Tyla

  • ‘Folded’ — Kehlani

  • ‘I Just Might’ — Bruno Mars

  • ‘It Depends’ — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller

  • ‘Man I Need’ — Olivia Dean

  • ‘Outside’ — Cardi B

  • ‘Raindance’ — Dave & Tems

  • ‘Take Me Thru Dere’ — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz

Video of the Year

  • ‘100’ — Ella Mai

  • ‘Anxiety’ — Doechii

  • ‘Burning Blue’ — Mariah the Scientist

  • ‘Chanel’ — Tyla

  • ‘Escape Room (Short Film)’ — Teyana Taylor

  • WINNER: ‘Folded’ — Kehlani

  • ‘LET ‘EM KNOW’ — T.I.

  • ‘luther’ — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Video Director of the Year

  • A$AP Rocky & Dan Streit

  • Anderson.Paak

  • Benny Boom

  • Cactus Jack

  • Cardi B & Patience Foster

  • Cole Bennett

  • Director X

  • Hype Williams

  • WINNER: Teyana “Spike-Tey” Taylor

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