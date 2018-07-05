Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles backed by AS Roma for AFCON 2019 glory

AS Roma Italian side back Super Eagles for AFCON 2019 glory

The Super Eagles will have have the backing of AS Roma for the 2019 AFCON.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Italian side AS Roma have backed the Super Eagles of Nigeria for glory at the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) following the country’s elimination from the 2018 FIFA World Cup. play The Super Eagles have the backing of Roma for the AFCON (Twitter/AS Roma)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Italian side AS Roma have backed the Super Eagles of Nigeria for glory at the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) following the country’s elimination from the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

A.S Roma backed the Super Eagles going into the World Cup lost two group games against Croatia and Argentina, picked up three points against Iceland as they crashed out of the group stage.

Super Eagles of Nigeria play The Super Eagles crashed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the group stage (Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

 

The Serie A side released the Super Eagles 30-man provisional squad even tipped the Nigeria for the World Cup despite losing two of their final friendly matches before the start of the World Cup.

Super Eagles of Nigeria stats

With the Super Eagles out of the football fiesta, the Italian side are looking forward to seeing the Super Eagles at the AFCON which will be hosted in Cameroon in 2019.

The Serie A outfit have loaned out Nigerians on their books Sadiq Umar and Nura Abdullahi.

A.S Roma backed the Super Eagles again via a message on their official Twitter handle which said, “Only 342 days until the African Cup of Nations kicks off, #ForzaSuperEagles”

 

The Super Eagles are third in the 2019 AFCON qualification group which after a defeat to South Africa in their opener, with subsequent first leg game s against Libya and Seychelles yet to be played.

AS Roma play AS Roma have been backing the Super Eagles in recent times. (Twitter/AS Roma)

The Super Eagles will aim to bounce back from their disappointing World Cup campaign and progress to the AFCON after missing out on the last two editions when they take on Seychelles in their next qualification game scheduled for Friday, September 7.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 Mohamed Salah Forward becomes Liverpool’s highest paid player in historybullet
3 Dele Alli Alleged sex tape of Tottenham midfielder hits social mediabullet

Related Articles

Umar Sadiq Gerrard admits he wants to sign Nigerian striker
Nura Abdulahhi Roma loan out Nigerian youngster
Nura Abdullahi Nigerian defender with heart condition to stop football for 30 days
Umar Sadiq Gerrard wants Nigerian forward at Rangers
AS Roma Italian side say Super Eagles did not win friendlies to cause upset at World Cup
AS Roma Italian side show support for Super Eagles for 2018 FIFA World Cup
Sadiq Umar Nigerian striker joins NAC Breda on loan
Isaac Success Super Eagles forward joins Malaga on loan

Football

Twitter users hailed Kylian Mbappe as France beat Argentina 4-3 in their round of 16 clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Saturday, June 30.
World Cup 2018 5 things you should know about France 4 Vs 3 Argentina
Super Eagles legend Emmanuel Amuneke is among the panel set up by FIFA to shortlist the  2017/2018 season men’s footballers and coaches of the year.
Emmanuel Amuneke Super Eagles legend among panel to decide World best
Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has stated that he did not know Mikel Obi’s father was kidnapped before their final Group D clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Argentina.
Gernot Rohr Super Eagles coach says he did not know Mikel’s father was kidnapped before the Argentina clash
France defender Benjamin Pavard, who has emerged as a star of the World Cup, is reported to be promised to Bayern Munich
Football Bayern lock in France defender Pavard for 2019: report