Italian side AS Roma have backed the Super Eagles of Nigeria for glory at the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) following the country’s elimination from the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

A.S Roma backed the Super Eagles going into the World Cup lost two group games against Croatia and Argentina, picked up three points against Iceland as they crashed out of the group stage.

The Serie A side released the Super Eagles 30-man provisional squad even tipped the Nigeria for the World Cup despite losing two of their final friendly matches before the start of the World Cup.

Super Eagles of Nigeria stats

With the Super Eagles out of the football fiesta, the Italian side are looking forward to seeing the Super Eagles at the AFCON which will be hosted in Cameroon in 2019.

The Serie A outfit have loaned out Nigerians on their books Sadiq Umar and Nura Abdullahi .

A.S Roma backed the Super Eagles again via a message on their official Twitter handle which said, “Only 342 days until the African Cup of Nations kicks off, #ForzaSuperEagles”

The Super Eagles are third in the 2019 AFCON qualification group which after a defeat to South Africa in their opener, with subsequent first leg game s against Libya and Seychelles yet to be played.