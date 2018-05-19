news

Italian side AS Roma have come out to back the Super Eagles of Nigeria for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Serie A outfit will not be able to support the Italian national side because they failed to qualify for the tournament.

AS Roma have showed support for the Super Eagles through several messages on their official Twitter account.

The Italian side posted the 30-man provisional squad for the tournament on their official account along with a message.

"The #SuperEagles have announced a provisional 30-man squad for the @FIFAWorldCup - with 7 players due to be cut before the final list is submitted."

"Stay tuned for more updates from the @NGSuperEagles camp ahead of our opening match against Croatia on June 16," the tweet read.

Roma also posted about the Super Eagles on the latest FIFA rankings.

The tweet read, "The latest FIFA rankings have been released in Zurich today and the #SuperEagles are unchanged in 47th position."

Bashir Ahmad personal assistant to the President Muhammadu Buhari, thanked the Italian side for their support with a message which said, "Thank you for the incredible support @ASRomaEN, we really appreciate."

The Italian side then stated that they will be supporting their player at the tournament and the Super Eagles.

"Thanks you @BashirAhmaad - good luck to the squad at the @FIFAWorldCup in Russia. Italy won't be there, so #ASRoma will be supporting our own players and the #SuperEagles," the tweet read.