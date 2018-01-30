Home > Sports > Football >

Nigerian striker Sadiq Umar has completed a loan move from Italian outfit AS Roma to NAC Breda in the Netherlands.

In message posted on the Umar's official account,  he said "It's all about the yellow and black life"

It#emo#4oCZ##s all about yellow and black life #newlife #newexperiences #nacbreda

A post shared by Sadiq Umar (@sadiq.umar19) on

Sadiq who is just 20-years-old, was sent on loan by parent club AS Roma to fellow Serie A outfit Torino at the start of the 2017/2018 season.

His loan move however, was interrupted as his parent club decided to send him to the Eredivisie with NAC Breda for the rest of the season.

play (brila.net)

Technical director of NAC Breda, Hans Smulders, talked about Sadiq to the club’s official website, He said  “Sadiq is a very talented player who has already made minutes in a top competition. In his search for more playing minutes, he now has to compete with the other strikers in our team .We rent him for half a year, but have expressed the intention to extend this in the summer until mid-2019.”

Sadiq was part of Nigeria's Under 23 team to the 2016 Olympic games, where he contributed four goals as the team won a Bronze medal.

Sadiq will hope to get more minutes in the dutch league than his loan spells at Bologna and Torino.

