The Super Falcons of Nigeria have been drawn in group B of the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) along with the Bayana Bayana of South Africa, Zambia and Kenya.

The draw ceremony was held in Accra, Ghana host country of the competition on Sunday, October 21.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria and the Black Queens of Ghana were selected as top seeds as they are the host country and the reigning African champions.

AWCON 2018 draw

On conclusion of the draw group A paired Ghana, Algeria Mali and runners-up of the last edition Cameroon.

AWCON 2018 group games

Hosts Ghana will play the first match of the tournament on against Algeria on the first matchday scheduled for Saturday, November 17 same day other group A opponents Mali and Cameroon face off.

The Super Falcons begins the title defence on Sunday, November 18 against the Bayana Bayana of South Africa before while Zambia and Kenya face off in the other group B fixture on the same day.

According to the structure of the competition the group winners and runners up will advance to the semifinals with the winners advancing to the finals.

Three teams from the continent will advance to the 2019 FIFA World Cup scheduled for France, the winners of the 2018 AWCON runners-up and third place winners.

In preparation for the competition Thomas Dennerby has already called up 48 Super Falcons players to defend Nigeria's title.

The tournament is scheduled to hold from Saturday, September 17 till Saturday, December 11 across Ghanaian cities Accra and Cape Coast.