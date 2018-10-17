Pulse.ng logo
48 Super Falcons for 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations AWCON

Oshoala, Ordega, 46 other invited to Super Falcons camp for 2018 AWCON

Thomas Dennerby has listed 48 players to report to the Super Falcons camp ahead of the AWCON.

  • Published:
Super Falcons play The Super Falcons have released a 48 player list for the AWCON clash (CAF)

Super Falcons head coach Thomas Dennerby has invited superstars Asisat Oshoala, Fransisca Ordega and 46 other players to camp for the upcoming 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) scheduled to hold in Ghana.

The team is made up of 29 players based in Nigeria while the other 19 professionals based abroad.

The Super Falcons are the number one ranked team in Africa according to the latest ranking released in September and will aim to retain their title in front of perennial rivals the Black Queens of Ghana.

Super Falcons play The Super Falcons are the 38th best team in the world (CAF)

 

According to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) the players of the Super Falcons are expected to report to camp Jubilee Chalets, Chalet Road, off Obafemi Awolowo Road, Epe Town  on Thursday, October 18 with the home based stars before the arrival of the foreign contigents.

The Super Falcons have won eight of the last ten AWCON tournaments and the last two editions beating the Lionesses of Cameroon to the title in December 2016.

They booked their place among Africa’s elite when they dispatched Gambia 6-0 at home in their last qualification encounter.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria defeated their Gambian counterparts 6-0 on Monday, June 11 to qualify for the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON). play The Super Falcons qualified for the AWCON after beating Gambia (Twitter/Super Falcons )

 

The tournament is scheduled to hold from Saturday, September 17 till Saturday, December 11 across Ghanaian cities Accra and Cape Coast with the eight teams set to know their group opponents on Sunday, October 21.

48 Super Falcons players for AWCON

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi (Rivers Angels); Christy Ohiaeriaku (Confluence Queens); Alaba Jonathan (Bayelsa Queens); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels); Onyinyechukwu Okeke (Edo Queens)

Defenders: Glory Ogbonna (Ibom Angels); Joy Jegede (Bayelsa Queens); Ugochi Emenayo (Nasarawa Amazons); Maureen Okpala (Confluence Queens); Mariam Ibrahim (Nasarawa Amazons); Sarah Nnodim (Nasarawa Amazons); Ngozi Ebere (Barcelona FC, Cyprus); Joy Duru (Nasarawa Amazons); Faith Michael (Pitea IF, Sweden); Onome Ebi (Henan Huisanhang, China); Juliet Lorliam (Nasarawa Amazons); Osinachi Ohale (Vaxjo DFF, Sweden); Josephine Chukwunonye (Asarum AIF, Sweden).

Super Falcons play The Super Falcons have called up 48 players for the AWCON ( Ruth David Twitter)

Midfielders: Osarenoma Igbinovia (Bayelsa Queens); Christy Ucheibe (Nasarawa Amazons); Amarachi Okoronkwo (Nasarawa Amazons); Ogechi Ukwuoma (Pelican Stars); Peace Efih (Edo Queens); Bashirat Amoo (Confluence Queens); Goodness Onyebuchi (Sunshine Queens); Nneka Julius (Edo Queens); Patience Agbokade (Sunshine Queens); Mary Anjor (Osun Babes); Ngozi Okobi (Eskiltuna UTD, Sweden); Rita Chikwelu (Krstianstand DFF, Sweden); Christy Adule (Biik Kazygurt, Kazakhstan); Halimat Ayinde (Asarum AIF, Sweden); Ogonna Chukwudi (Krstianstand DFF, Sweden)

play The Super Falcons have 29 home based and 19 foreign based players

Forwards: Chidinma Okeke (FC Robo Queens); Anam Imo (Nasarawa Amazons); Alice Ogebe (Rivers Angels); Joy Jerry (Bayelsa Queens); Chioma Wogu (Rivers Angels); Rasheedat Ajibade (FC Robo Queens); Asisat Oshoala (Dalian Quanjian, China); Desire Oparanozie (En Avant Guingamp, France); Chinaza Uchendu (SC Braga, Portugal); Ebere Orji (Mallbackens Lysvik, Sweden); Esther Sunday (Konak Belediyespor); Uchechi Sunday; Courtney Dike (Oklahoma City, USA); Chinwendu Ihezuo (Biik Kazygurt, Kazakhstan), Francisca Ordega (Washington Spirit, USA).

