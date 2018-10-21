Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria and the Black Queens of Ghana have been named as the top seeds for the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) draw.

The draw ceremony is scheduled to hold in Accra, Ghana host country of the competition on Sunday, October 21.

The two west African teams who are giants in women's football have been chosen by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as the seeded countries for the competition.

Ghana were selected as top seed as they are the host country while Nigeria are selected as top seed because they are the reigning African champions.

A statement by CAF said, "Ghana’s Black Queens are seeded in Group A with position A1, whilst Nigeria headlines Group B by virtue of being holders and the most successful team in the history of the biennial competition, having won it eight times. Their position will be B1."

The top seed means that the Super Falcons will not meet the Black Queens of Ghana in the group stage of the competition as they faced off last time at the 2018 WAFU Women's Cup .

The draw will see eight teams spilt into two groups of four each based on their seed selection.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals of the competition with the winners advancing to the finals.

Three teams from the continent will advance to the 2019 FIFA World Cup scheduled for France, the winners of the 2018 AWCON runners-up and third place winners.

Teams qualified for the draw ceremony are Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, South Africa, Kenya, Mali, Algeria and Zambia.

The tournament is scheduled to hold from Saturday, September 17 till Saturday, December 11 across Ghanaian cities Accra and Cape Coast.