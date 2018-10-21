Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Super Falcons of Nigeria and Ghana top seeds for 2018 AWCON

Nigeria, Ghana top seeds for AWCON 2018 draw

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will not face the Black Queens of Ghana in the group stage of the 2018 AWCON

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Super Falcons of Nigeria defeated their Gambian counterparts 6-0 on Monday, June 11 to qualify for the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON). play The Super Falcons are in pot B of the 2018 AWCON draw (Twitter/Super Falcons )

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria and the Black Queens of Ghana have been named as the top seeds for the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) draw.

The draw ceremony is scheduled to hold in Accra, Ghana host country of the competition on Sunday, October 21.

The two west African teams who are giants in women's football have been chosen by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as the seeded countries for the competition.

Ghana were selected as top seed as they are the host country while Nigeria are selected as top seed because they are the reigning African champions.

Super Falcons play

Super Falcons

(CAF)

A statement by CAF said, "Ghana’s Black Queens are seeded in Group A with position A1, whilst Nigeria headlines Group B by virtue of being holders and the most successful team in the history of the biennial competition, having won it eight times. Their position will be B1."

The top seed means that the Super Falcons will not meet the Black Queens of Ghana in the group stage of the competition as they faced off last time at the 2018 WAFU Women's Cup.

The draw will see eight teams spilt into two groups of four each based on their seed selection.

Super Falcons play The Super Falcons are the number one team in Africa ( Ruth David Twitter)

 

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals of the competition with the winners advancing to the finals.

Three teams from the continent will advance to the 2019 FIFA World Cup scheduled for France, the winners of the 2018 AWCON runners-up and third place winners.

Super Falcons play The Super Falccons will aim to defend their title in Ghana (CAF)

 

Teams qualified for the draw ceremony are Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, South Africa, Kenya, Mali, Algeria and Zambia.

The tournament is scheduled to hold from Saturday, September 17 till Saturday, December 11 across Ghanaian cities Accra and Cape Coast.

Thomas Dennerby has already called up 48 Super Falcons players to begin preparation for the tournament.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Liverpool stay Adekanye says he's ready to play for Nigeriabullet
2 Neymar breaks up with actress Bruna Marquezinebullet
3 Arsene Wenger plays for an hour in charity gamebullet

Related Articles

Super Falcons Nigeria beat Gambia 6-0 qualify for 2018 AWCON
Super Falcons Nigeria maintain 38th position in latest FIFA rankings
Oshoala, Ordega, 46 other invited to Super Falcons camp for 2018 AWCON
Super Falcons Nigeria's women pull out of tournament in Turkey due to visa issues
Super Falcons Nigeria kick-off preparations for France friendly
Super Falcons France thrash Nigeria 8-0 in friendly game
Super Falcons Dennerby invites Oshoala, Ordega others for AWCON clash vs Gambia
Super Falcons Nigeria beat Gambia 1-0 in AWCON qualifier
Thomas Dennerby NFF unveil new Super Falcons coach
Super Falcons Nigeria beat Mali to win WAFU Women’s Cup bronze medal

Football

Dalian Quanjian
Asisat Oshoala wins 2nd league title in China with Dalian Quanjian
Despite Honda being in the thick of the action, there was no way back for the reigning champions Melbourne Victory
Football Japan's Honda on target as A-League season kicks off
Ross Barkley
5 talking points from Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United
Alexandre Lacazette and his Arsenal team-mates face a hectic week
Football Emery's Arsenal face gruelling week
X
Advertisement