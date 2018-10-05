Lionel Messi wins UEFA Champions League Player of the Week again

news

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is the winner of the UEFA Champions League Player of the Week for Matchday two following his performance in Barcelona's 4-2 win away against Tottenham Hotspur at the Wembley Stadium.

The Barcelona superstar beat Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr, Edin Dzeko of AS Roma and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala to the award.

Messi retained the award which he won in the opening matchday of the competition after his hattrick over PSV Einhdoven.

Lionel Messi

The 31-year-old Argentine Maestro scored two goals against Tottenham unlike rivals Dzeko, Neymar and Dybala who scored three goals in their respective matches against Vitoria Plzen, Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys.

Messi's performance against Tottenham was so impressive that several media outlets hailed the Argentine superstar as one of the greatest of all time and was hailed by pundits Rio Ferdinand and Henrikh Larsson .

Tottenham vs Barcelona stats

The Barcelona captain will hope to recreate his heroics when he and his teammates joint group travel to face joint group leaders Inter Milan in their next Champions League outing after the international break.

