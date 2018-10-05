Pulse.ng logo
Lionel Messi wins UEFA Champions League Player of the Week again

Lionel Mess's has been rewarded as the Player of the Week for his outstanding performance against Tottenham.

Lionel Messi snubbed in Champions League team of the week play Lionel Messi continues his imperious form in the Champions League

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is the winner of the UEFA Champions League Player of the Week for Matchday two following his performance in Barcelona's 4-2 win away against Tottenham Hotspur at the Wembley Stadium.

The Barcelona superstar beat Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr, Edin Dzeko of AS Roma and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala to the award.

 

Messi retained the award which he won in the opening matchday of the competition after his hattrick over PSV Einhdoven.

Lionel Messi

The 31-year-old Argentine Maestro scored two goals against Tottenham unlike rivals Dzeko, Neymar and Dybala who scored three goals in their respective matches against Vitoria Plzen, Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys.

Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala and Edin Dzeko play Messi did not score a hattrick but beat Dybala, Neymar and Dzeko to the player of the week award (Champions League)

 

Messi's performance against Tottenham was so impressive that several media outlets hailed the Argentine superstar as one of the greatest of all time and was hailed by pundits Rio Ferdinand and Henrikh Larsson.

Tottenham vs Barcelona stats

The Barcelona captain will hope to recreate his heroics when he and his teammates joint group travel to face joint group leaders Inter Milan in their next Champions League outing after the international break.

Lionel Messi play Lionel Messi already has five goals in the Champions League this season. (Andy Hooper Daily Mail)

 

more to follow..

