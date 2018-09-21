Pulse.ng logo
Lionel Messi wins UEFA Champions League player of the week

Lionel Messi Barcelona star wins UEFA Champions League Player of the Week

Lionel Messi has been rewarded for his performances in the Champions League with Barcelona.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lionel Messi play Lionel Messi has been rewarded for his performance against PSV (Telegraph)

Lionel Messi is the winner of the UEFA Champions League Player of the Week for Matchday one following his performance in Barcelona's 4-0 win over PSV Eindohven.

The Barcelona superstar beat Nabil Fekir, Paul Pogba, and James Milner to win the first individual accolade of the season.

 

The 31-year-old started his campaign with three goals in the game against PSV with Ousmane Dembele the other goal scorer.

Other candidates Milner scored a penalty as Liverpool beat French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain 4-3.

Lionel Messi play Lionel Messi scored a beautiful freekick (Sporf)

Pogba scored two goals as Manchester United cruised to a 3-0 victory away from home to Switzerland champions Young Boys.

Barcelona vs PSV stats

While Fekir was dominant as Olympique Lyonnais beat Premier League champions Manchester City, and scored what turned out to be the winning goal.

Lionel Messi play Lionel Messi was hailed on Twitter for his performance against PSV (Getty Images)

Barcelona continued their blistering start to the campaign with Messi playing a pivotal role for the reigning La Liga Champions.

His hattrick meant that he surpassed rival Cristiano Ronaldo with the most number of hattrick scored in Europe's elite competition with a total of eight hattricks.

play Lionel Messi leads the race for the highest goalscorer in this seasons UEFA Champions League (AFP Getty Images)

 

He also went ahead of Ronaldo is the number of goals scored the the group stage of the competition as he has 63 to Ronaldo's 60.

Messi will hope to recreates his heroics against PSV when Barcelona take on Tottenham Hotspur in one of the top games of the group stage scheduled for Wednesday, October 3 at Wembley Stadium.

