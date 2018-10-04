Pulse.ng logo
Lionel Messi hailed by Ferdinand for performance vs Tottenham

  • Published:
Lionel Messi play

Lionel Messi

(Andy Hooper Daily Mail)

Rio Ferdinand hailed Lionel Messi’s performance for Barcelona as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 in a UEFA Champions League fixture played on Wednesday, October 3.

The former Manchester United defender was in awe of Messi’s brilliance as he starred against the English Premier League side.

Ferdinand was on punditry duties with BT Sport and gave his analysis after watching Barcelona sweep aside Tottenham at Wembley Stadium.

Rio Ferdinand play

Rio Ferdinand

(BT Sport )

 

In his reaction after the encounter, Ferdinand stated that no other player in world football could offer what the Argentine maestro offered against Tottenham.

He said, “I think we can talk about Tottenham and their efforts later on but you have to marvel at this guy here.

“I feel blessed that I was in this stadium live to be able to watch him. I'll tell my kids about it tomorrow on the school run.”

Ferdinand went on to explain that as a former footballer some of the things Messi does on the pitch are so difficult as he analysed his performance on the night.

Lionel Messi play

Lionel Messi

(EPA)

 

He said, “This guy - what he does on a football pitch is just ridiculous. It's like he's got a remote control in his hand and he assesses the situation and says "yeah, right" just plotting the location and "I'll put the ball exactly where I want to put it on a sixpence.

“I was actually thinking he's trying to play one-twos with the post he's that good.

Former Barcelona star Henrik Larsson was also in the studio with Ferdinand and he stated that Messi’s all-round game makes him one of the greatest in world football.

Henrik Larsson play

Henrik Larsson

(BT Sport)

 

Tottenham stats

”He's fantastic. His close control of the ball, his awareness of the game, goalscoring, passing ability is out of this world. It's a different galaxy.

The victory put Barcelona on top of the group level on points with Inter Milan who also beat PSV to maintain their 100 % start.

