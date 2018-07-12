Kylian Mbappe trolls England after World Cup 2018 exit by Croatia

news

French star Kylian Mbappe has trolled England following their semifinal loss to Croatia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup .

Mbappe who has been one of the breakout stars of the World Cup showed no sympathy for England after they lost 2-1 in extra time to Croatia on Wednesday, July 11.

The French teenager who has scored three goals at the World Cup has been subjected to insults by some England fans according to him.

In response to the French star, England fans have been sending him 'stupid messages and insults' anticipating that the two sides will meet in the final of World Cup.

The England supporters started a hashtag #It’s coming home on various social media platforms, claiming that they will win their first World Cup since 1966.

Their hope were dashed when Kieran Trippier’s opener was cancelled out by Ivan Perisic only for Mario Mandzukic to seal the win for Croatia in extra time.

The Paris Saint-Germain star took to his official Instagram account to post a picture to troll the Three Lions following their loss.

He wrote, “It's coming home. Impossible.

“I'm sorry... because I love England but for those who sent me stupid messages and insults till now... you deserve this answer now!”

His message on Instagram echoes some of the reactions on Twitter following England defeat to Croatia.