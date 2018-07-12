Pulse.ng logo
Kylian Mbappe trolls England after World Cup 2018 exit by Croatia

Kylian Mbappe French star trolls England after World Cup exit

Here are the reactions as Croatia beat England 2-1 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

French star Kylian Mbappe has trolled England following their semifinal loss to Croatia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. play Kylian Mbappe showed England no mercy after their loss (Getty Images)

French star Kylian Mbappe has trolled England following their semifinal loss to Croatia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Mbappe who has been one of the breakout stars of the World Cup showed no sympathy for England after they lost 2-1 in extra time to Croatia on Wednesday, July 11.

Croatia vs England stats

The French teenager who has scored three goals at the World Cup has been subjected to insults by some England fans according to him.

play England took the lead in the first half (CNN Sport)

In response to the French star, England fans have been sending him 'stupid messages and insults' anticipating that the two sides will meet in the final of World Cup.

The England supporters started a hashtag #It’s coming home on various social media platforms, claiming that they will win their first World Cup since 1966.

Kylian Mbappe stats

Their hope were dashed when Kieran Trippier’s opener was cancelled out by Ivan Perisic only for Mario Mandzukic to seal the win for Croatia in extra time.

The Paris Saint-Germain star took to his official Instagram account to post a picture to troll the Three Lions following their loss.

play Mbappe dropped a message for England after their loss to Croatia (Instagram)

 

He wrote, “It's coming home. Impossible.

“I'm sorry... because I love England but for those who sent me stupid messages and insults till now... you deserve this answer now!”

His message on Instagram echoes some of the reactions on Twitter following England defeat to Croatia.

Mbappe as his French teammates already advanced to the final after victory over Belgium in the other semifinal.

