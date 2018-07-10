news

Here are the reactions as France beat Belgium 1-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup , semifinal encounter played on Tuesday, July 10.

Belgium advanced to the semifinal after victory over Brazil while France beat Uruguay to advance to the last four.

The game ended 1-0 in favour of France over Belgium, with defender Samuel Umtiti the only goalscorer of the encounter.

France move on to the World Cup final while Belgium await the losers of the other semifinal between England and Croatia in a third place playoff.

France vs Belgium stats

Eden Hazard hailed for Performance against France

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard received praise by Twitter users for his performance against France.

The Belgium captain was again one of the best dribblers on the pitch which made Twitter users hail him as one of the best in the World.

Here are the reactions to his performance, "Hazard playing like he has to impress someone.

"That's how you know these people don't watch him regularly. This is just another day in the office for him."

"If you don’t think Hazard’s the best player in the English game, you simply don’t understand the game."

"Hazard to Madrid.. have to happen.. Hazard having fun tonight"

— John Arne Riise (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Mbappe hailed on Twitter for performance against Belgium

Kylian Mbappe played an instrumental role as France beat Belgium 1-0 in the World Cup semifinals.

The Paris Saint-Germain youngster was hailed for his performance in such a critical game despite his young age, while some supporters trolled him for repeating his time wasting and acting antics.

Here are the reactions to his performance, "Mbappe is moving people...dance floor moves....in the semi finals of the #WorldCup2018 btw...he is 19 yrs old people"

"Mbappe needs to stop chilling with Neymar. Great player but he needs to unlearn this acting garbage"

"Disgusting performance from #Mbappé toward the end of the game. Very unsportsmanlike. Wasting time, diving. Respect lost."

Paul Pogba praised Moussa Dembele trolled

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was among the Twitter trends for his performance in midfielder for his performance for France against Belgium.

France stats

The 25-year-old dominated midfield as Belgium counterpart Moussa Dembele was trolled for his performance.

Here are the reactions to Dembele and Pogba's performance, "Pogba took Dembele to church, though. That was beautiful."

"Pogba absolutely canceled dembele like a bounced check looooool"

"Within 90 minutes, Pogba took his pet dog Dembele for a stroll in the park and helped his autistic son Kevin get dressed, Pogba is a true humanitarian."