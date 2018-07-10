Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

World Cup 2018:France beat Belgium 1-0, reactions

World Cup 2018 Bring back 1998!!!, Umtiti the hero as Twitter hails France for victory over Belgium

Here are the reactions as France beat Belgium 1-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Here are the reactions as France beat Belgium 1-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, semifinal encounter played on Tuesday, July 10. play Reactions as France beat Belgium (CNN Sport)

Here are the reactions as France beat Belgium 1-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, semifinal encounter played on Tuesday, July 10.

Belgium advanced to the semifinal after victory over Brazil while France beat Uruguay to advance to the last four.

The game ended 1-0 in favour of France over Belgium, with defender Samuel Umtiti the only goalscorer of the encounter.

play France are through to the World Cup final

 

France move on to the World Cup final while Belgium await the losers of the other semifinal between England and Croatia in a third place playoff.

France vs Belgium stats

Eden Hazard hailed for Performance against France

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard received praise by Twitter users for his performance against France.

The Belgium captain was again one of the best dribblers on the pitch which made Twitter users hail him as one of the best in the World.

play Eden Hazard was praised for his performance despite Belgium loss (Squawka)

 

Here are the reactions to his performance, "Hazard playing like he has to impress someone.

"That's how you know these people don't watch him regularly. This is just another day in the office for him."

 

"If you don’t think Hazard’s the best player in the English game, you simply don’t understand the game."

 

"Hazard to Madrid.. have to happen.. Hazard having fun tonight"

 

Mbappe hailed on Twitter for performance against Belgium

Kylian Mbappe played an instrumental role as France beat Belgium 1-0 in the World Cup semifinals.

The Paris Saint-Germain youngster was hailed for his performance in such a critical game despite his young age, while some supporters trolled him for repeating his time wasting and acting antics.

 

 

Here are the reactions to his performance, "Mbappe is moving people...dance floor moves....in the semi finals of the #WorldCup2018 btw...he is 19 yrs old people"

 

"Mbappe needs to stop chilling with Neymar. Great player but he needs to unlearn this acting garbage"

 

"Disgusting performance from #Mbappé toward the end of the game. Very unsportsmanlike. Wasting time, diving. Respect lost."

 

Paul Pogba praised Moussa Dembele trolled

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was among the Twitter trends for his performance in midfielder for his performance for France against Belgium.

France stats

The 25-year-old dominated midfield as Belgium counterpart Moussa Dembele was trolled for his performance.

play Paul Pogba was praised for his performance against Belgium (Mirror)

 

Here are the reactions to Dembele and Pogba's performance,  "Pogba took Dembele to church, though. That was beautiful."

"Pogba absolutely canceled dembele like a bounced check looooool"

 

"Within 90 minutes, Pogba took his pet dog Dembele for a stroll in the park and helped his autistic son Kevin get dressed, Pogba is a true humanitarian."

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 Dele Alli England star continues to ignore his Nigerian father as he...bullet
3 Football World Cup semi-finalists England 'not the finished article'...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Reactions as Belgium beat England to top group G
World Cup 2018 Hazard breaks tournament record of Super Eagles star
World Cup 2018 Lukaku hailed on Twitter as Belgium beat Tunisia
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Mbappe as France knockout Messi and Argentina
World Cup 2018 Reactions as France, Denmark play first goalless draw
Emmanuel Macron French president urges Nigerians to support France for the World Cup
World Cup 2018 Twitter believes France can recreate 1998 win after Varane, Griezmann score to knockout Uruguay
World Cup 2018 Mbappe gets high praise as France beat Peru
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Mbappe as France knockout Messi and Argentina
World Cup 2018 Twitter slaughters Neymar as Brazil lose 1-2 to Belgium

Football

Samuel Umtiti
World Cup 2018 France beat Belgium 1-0 to reach final
Jeffrey Webb (C), shown leaving a New York courthouse in 2015 with his lawyer Edward O'Callaghan (2ndR), was one of the first people arrested as part of the sweeping US indictment of FIFA officials
Football Florida company pleads guilty in NY to soccer bribery
Croatia fans celebrate victory against Russia in Zagreb's main square
Football Croatia World Cup success shifts spotlight from scandal
England midfielder Jordan Henderson (right) and coach Gareth Southgate inspect the pitch at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow ahead of their World Cup semi-final against Croatia
Football Southgate hopes England avoid World Cup semi-final stage fright