Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Alexis Sanchez wants PSG move 10 months at Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez wants PSG move after 10 months at Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez is reportedly fed up with constant criticism at Manchester United as eyes a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Alexis Sanchez play Alexis Sanchez is reportedly frustrated as he struggles t Manchester United (Man Utd)

Alexis Sanchez is reportedly keen on a move from Manchester United to reigning French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain during the 2019 winter transfer window just 10 months after joining.

The Chile International was not dressed for their Champions League draw with Italian Serie A champions Juventus.

Alexis Sanchez

The 29-year-old joined the red devils from Premier League rivals Arsenal in the 2017 winter transfer window with much fanfare but has found it difficult to settle down in Manchester United.

Alexis Sanchez play Alexis Sanchez has only scored one goal this season (Premier League)

 

According to a report by the Daily Mail, after constant criticism by the supporters of the club as well as manager Jose Mourinho, Sanchez representatives are finding for a way out of Manchester United.

The report states that Sanchez has been offered to several clubs but his £500,000-a-week wages has proved to be a stumbling block.

Alexis Sanchez play Sanchez joined Manchester United in the January transfer window (Manchester United/Twitter)

 

Intent on leaving, Paris Saint-Germain are the latest side to be interested in his signature but he will have to reduce his wages significantly.

Paris Saint-Germain and reigning Premier League champions Manchester City were the two sides linked with the signature of Sanchez before he chose a move to Old Trafford.

Sanchez a Panic buy from Manchester United to catch up City play Sanchez was linked to Paris Saint-Germain before he moved to Manchester United (Manchester United/Twitter)

 

The report states that Sanchez who has made only four appearances this season wants to escape so as to recapture his best form and reclaim his place among the best layers in the world.

Manchester United

Displaced in the starting line up by Anthony Martial, Sanchez will hope to get some game time when Manchester United host Everton in their next Premier League fixture scheduled for Sunday, October 28.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Rangers beat Kano Pillars 4-2 on penalties to win 2018 Aiteo Cup titlebullet
2 Neymar inks Spiderman and Batman as his latest tattoosbullet
3 Former Super Eagles player Clifford Cassidy dies in Germanybullet

Related Articles

Alexis Sanchez Manchester United star breaks up with girlfriend on Instagram
Alexis Sanchez Forward's Manchester United shirt spotted in Adidas Shop
Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 champions join forces with Jordan Brand for brilliant new kit
Alexis Sanchez Manchester United forward consoles girlfriend after her aunt is murdered
Pulse Opinion Sanchez's signing is just Manchester United trying to catch up with City
Manchester City Premier League champions release 3rd kit
Theirry Henry Arsenal legend denies telling Alexis Sanchez to leave
Alexis Sanchez Manchester United's new signing takes private jet to Paris
Alexis Sanchez United star says Henry never influenced his decision
Jesse Lingard Manchester United star welcomes Sanchez to Arsenal

Football

Edin Dzeko
Edin Dzeko wins Champions League Player of the Week
Emmanuel Bonaventure
How Nigerian players performed in the Champions League this week
Romania were punished by UEFA for the behaviour of their supporters during the game against Serbia
Football UEFA hand Romania stadium ban for fan racism
Sky Germany pundit Dietmar Hamann says his former club Bayern Munich are only currently the third best team in Germany behind leaders Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Moenchengladbach, who hammered Bayern 3-0 in Munich three weeks ago.
Football German champions Bayern only third best in Germany -- Hamann
X
Advertisement