Alexis Sanchez wants PSG move after 10 months at Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez is reportedly keen on a move from Manchester United to reigning French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain during the 2019 winter transfer window just 10 months after joining.

The Chile International was not dressed for their Champions League draw with Italian Serie A champions Juventus.

Alexis Sanchez

The 29-year-old joined the red devils from Premier League rivals Arsenal in the 2017 winter transfer window with much fanfare but has found it difficult to settle down in Manchester United.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, after constant criticism by the supporters of the club as well as manager Jose Mourinho, Sanchez representatives are finding for a way out of Manchester United.

The report states that Sanchez has been offered to several clubs but his £500,000-a-week wages has proved to be a stumbling block.

Intent on leaving, Paris Saint-Germain are the latest side to be interested in his signature but he will have to reduce his wages significantly.

Paris Saint-Germain and reigning Premier League champions Manchester City were the two sides linked with the signature of Sanchez before he chose a move to Old Trafford.

The report states that Sanchez who has made only four appearances this season wants to escape so as to recapture his best form and reclaim his place among the best layers in the world.

Manchester United