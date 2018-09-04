Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Manchester City release 3rd kit jersey

Manchester City Premier League champions release 3rd kit

Manchester City celebrate their 100 points league record with their third strip for the season.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Riyad Mahrez models the new Manchester City ki (Nike)

Premier League champions Manchester City have released their third kit for the 2018/19 season on Tuesday, September 4.

The new kit which is a collaboration with international sportswear giants Nike celebrates their remarkable unprecedented 100 points in the English top flight.

play The Manchester City new kit is different from the traditional kit (Nike)

 

The new kit is modelled by new signing Riyad Mahrez who was brought in during the summer transfer window.

Manchester City are expected to wear their new third kit when they resume after the international break.

play The new Manchester City kit celebrates their 100 points league record (Nike)

 

A statement on the Nike official website explains why the new kit is different from the traditional white and sky blue home kit.

“The jersey reintroduces the famous football sash as a nod to the club’s past (it was last worn on pitch during the 2010-11 season), while also staying grounded in the present with a print formed by an aerial view of industrial East Manchester, the Etihad Stadium and its surrounding area.

play Manchester City's third kit is an alternative to their first three kits (Nike)

“In total, the kit symbolizes City’s quest for glory and showcases the club’s pride in representing the City of Manchester in Europe, the statement read.

Manchester City already unveiled their first and second kit and the new material will serve as an alternate in both the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Cup competitions.

Image
Image
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Alisson Becker Twitter mocks Liverpool’s new goalkeeper for horror...bullet
2 Golden Eaglets 20 Players selected for AFCON qualifiersbullet
3 Golden Eaglets Nigeria draw Burkina Faso, Cote d' Ivoire, Benin...bullet

Related Articles

Manchester City Premier League champions finally celebrate trophy [photos]
Riyad Mahrez New signing resumes training, meets Guardiola
Leroy Sane Manchester City star and girlfriend on vacation after World Cup snub
Leroy Sane How Senegal lost Manchester City forward to Germany
Riyad Mahrez Forward celebrates Man City move with wife at Italian restaurant
Manchester City Premier League champions release home kit for next season [photos]
New Jersey Alert Manchester City drop 2018/19 away kit
Manchester City Walker, Mendy lead Premier League title celebrations
Entertainment Manchester City clinches premier league title, with an assist from United
Manchester City Kompany, De Bruyne, teammates party in nightclub to celebrate league title

Football

Former Mexico boss Juan Carlos Osorio is the new coach of Paraguay
Football Ex-Mexico coach Osorio takes his golden touch to Paraguay
Asisat Oshoala and President Muhammadu Buhari
Asisat Oshoala Super Falcons star meets Buhari in China
CAF Confederation Cup Enyimba to face Rayon Sports in quarterfinal
2019 U-17 AFCON Golden Eaglets lose 3-2 to Burkina Faso in opening game