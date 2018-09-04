news

Premier League champions Manchester City have released their third kit for the 2018/19 season on Tuesday, September 4.

The new kit which is a collaboration with international sportswear giants Nike celebrates their remarkable unprecedented 100 points in the English top flight.

The new kit is modelled by new signing Riyad Mahrez who was brought in during the summer transfer window.

Manchester City are expected to wear their new third kit when they resume after the international break.

A statement on the Nike official website explains why the new kit is different from the traditional white and sky blue home kit.

“The jersey reintroduces the famous football sash as a nod to the club’s past (it was last worn on pitch during the 2010-11 season), while also staying grounded in the present with a print formed by an aerial view of industrial East Manchester, the Etihad Stadium and its surrounding area.

“In total, the kit symbolizes City’s quest for glory and showcases the club’s pride in representing the City of Manchester in Europe, the statement read.