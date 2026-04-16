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London-based Afrobeats artist Sucrepapito strengthens his cultural impact with new single 'Homebase'

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 21:56 - 16 April 2026
Sucrepapito strengthens shares new single 'Homebase'
Sucrepapito is developing his sound while connecting with a growing audience through his music and creative direction.
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Afrobeats/Amapiano artist Chukwuebuka Kamen, popularly known as Sucrepapito, continues to build momentum within the UK’s Afro-fusion scene with the release of his new single, 'HOMEBASE.'

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Originally from Anambra State, Nigeria, raised between Enugu and Lagos, sucrepapito began his musical journey early, gaining recognition as one of the winners of the Global Communications “Rock n Rule” competition in Enugu in 2010.

Now based in London, Sucrepapito is developing his sound while connecting with a growing audience through his music and creative direction.

His latest release, 'Homebase,' reflects his evolving style and artistic identity. Ahead of the release, he hosted a private listening experience in Reading, UK, bringing together music lovers for an early preview of 'Homebase,' further strengthening his connection with audiences.

Beyond music, Sucrepapito is actively involved in the creative space. He contributes to independent music culture through his involvement with Resonance FM in London.

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He is also the creator of “Afrobeats vs Amapiano Verdict (AAV Show),” a structured platform where he explores and ranks contemporary African sounds. With a focus on consistency and audience engagement, sucrepapito is part of a new wave of artists shaping the Afro-fusion sound from the UK.

'Homebase' is available on all major streaming platforms.

About Sucrepapito

Sucrepapito is a London-based Afrobeats/Amapiano artist originally from Nigeria. Raised between Enugu and Lagos with roots in Anambra State, he gained early recognition in 2010 as a winner of the Global Communications “Rock n Rule” competition. He continues to build his career through music, media involvement, and his platform, the AAV Show.

MEDIA CONTACT

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- Instagram | TikTok : @sucrepapitomusic
- Website: sucrepapito.com
- Email: fernandowayinc@gmail.com

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