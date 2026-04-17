Trump says there have been some positive talks with Iran regarding a peace deal

Trump says there have been some positive talks with Iran regarding a peace deal

Trump: Iran has agreed to have no nuclear weapons as both nations edge closer to a peace deal

Donald Trump claims Iran has agreed to return underground nuclear material following US B-2 bomber strikes, expressing optimism about a possible deal.

Donald Trump claims Iran agreed not to pursue nuclear weapons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said Iran would return nuclear material buried after US B-2 bomber strikes.

Trump described the talks as “very positive” with strong agreements in place.

No immediate confirmation has come from Iran or independent officials.

United States President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran has agreed not to pursue nuclear weapons and is prepared to return nuclear material buried deep underground following recent US military strikes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking during a public address, Trump said a key priority for the United States remains ensuring that Iran does not develop a nuclear weapon, adding that Tehran had “agreed to that very powerfully.”

US President Donald Trump says Iran has agreed not to have a nuclear weapon and will hand over its enriched uranium.



He praised mediators from Pakistan and said he would travel to Islamabad if a deal is signed. pic.twitter.com/5q18ZpyEwQ — Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) April 16, 2026

He further claimed that Iran had agreed to hand over what he described as “nuclear dust” located far beneath the surface, which he linked to the aftermath of US airstrikes carried out using B-2 Spirit bombers.

“We have a lot of agreement with Iran,” Trump said. “And I think something is going to happen very positively.”

The remarks come amid heightened global attention on US-Iran relations, particularly around Iran’s nuclear programme and ongoing diplomatic efforts to limit its capabilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Trump did not provide specific details about the alleged agreement, including how or when the nuclear material would be transferred, or the framework under which the understanding was reached.

As of the time of reporting, there has been no official confirmation from Iranian authorities regarding the claims, and international observers have yet to verify the existence of any such agreement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trump’s reference to US strikes using B-2 bombers also raises questions, as there has been no widely confirmed report of recent American airstrikes targeting underground nuclear facilities in Iran.