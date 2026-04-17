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‘I took over from myself’: Tinubu’s claim that he and Buhari are ‘one’ sparks heated reactions online

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 09:11 - 17 April 2026
Tinubu says he won't run away from the challenge of contesting in 2027
President Tinubu sparks reactions after saying he “took over from himself” while defending his administration against criticism of Buhari-era policies.
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  • Tinubu claimed he “took over from himself,” linking his administration directly to Buhari’s and sparking widespread reactions online.

  • The comment fueled criticism that his government continues the same policies blamed for Nigeria’s economic challenges.

  • In a combative speech, Tinubu dismissed opposition voices and urged supporters to stay loyal to his “Renewed Hope” agenda.

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President Bola Tinubu addressed supporters on Wednesday night in a video that was equal parts pep talk and provocation, but it was one particular line that cut through everything else and set social media alight.

Speaking to the leadership and coordinators of his Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Tinubu pushed back against the criticism that his administration inherited and worsened an already broken economy.

President Tinubu at the forum where he spoke to the leadership and coordinators of his Renewed Hope Ambassadors
President Tinubu at the forum, where he spoke to the leadership and coordinators of his Renewed Hope Ambassadors

His defence took an unexpected turn. "This economy, I didn't have to look back because the truth is, I took over from myself," he said. "The late Buhari is me, he was a partner, if I took over from him, is that not from myself? So, it's wrong? Fine. Live with it, correct it, move on."

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Nigerians online did not move on, at least not immediately. The comment, which appeared to collapse the distinction between his administration and Muhammadu Buhari's, drew a flood of reactions ranging from genuine bewilderment to sharp mockery.

For critics who have spent two years arguing that Tinubu's government is a continuation of the same policies that drove Nigeria into economic hardship, the president had essentially handed them their argument in his own words.

The broader address, shared to his official page at 10:38 pm alongside a roughly ten-minute video, was deliberately combative.

Tinubu took aim at the opposition, dismissing the recently held ADC convention as "a street convention" and its energy as mere "rascality."

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He warned that his government would not yield to noise or disobedience of court orders, while also promising supporters that standing with him would not be a decision they would regret.

At one point, he told the ambassadors, "That is why we have told you to renew their hope", drawing laughter from the audience. He added that for those unwilling to embrace the hope on offer, they would simply provide "eyeglasses." It was the kind of line that plays well in a room full of loyalists and poorly everywhere else.

The overall message he tried to convey was that he would not be retreating, would not be apologising, and was not particularly interested in critics. Watch the full video:

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