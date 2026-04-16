33 Export Lager Beer lauches new look at epic 33 Connect Party in Benin City

33 Export Lager Beer hosted the most epic party of the season on Friday, 10th April, at Victor Uwaifo Hall, and Benin City will be talking about this event for months to come.

The beer with taste that unites has returned with a new look, and over the weekend, it marked its return with the most anticipated party of the season, the 33 Connect Party.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Held to celebrate the launch of 33 Export Lager’s refreshed look, the party kicked off in Benin City after an exciting debut in Uyo, bringing the energy and excitement to even more consumers. Friends gathered together at Victor Uwaifo Hall for a night of dancing, drinking premium lager beer, and toasting to new and old connections.

Terry G performing at the 33 Connect Party in Benin City

As guests stepped into the venue, they were captivated by the colourful displays that highlighted the reason for the night — the return of 33 Export. One highlight of the night was when Terry G performed his biggest hits, turning the venue into a chorus of voices singing along and bodies dancing in excitement.

33 Lager Beer launches brand new look

Advertisement

Advertisement

The night also featured the communal 33 Connect Friendship Table, where guests gathered for a symbolic group toast in honour of connection. Raising the new elegant 33 Export bottles high, they toasted to the spirit of friendship and great taste.

33 Export Lager Beer wears new look

In the midst of these experiences, the night's most epic moment came when the new 33 Export Bottle was unveiled. This new bottle maintains the same colours and signature tastes that have made 33 Export Lager Beer an unforgettable name in Nigeria, but now in a sleeker green bottle that feels comfortable in the palm and makes drinking the lager more exciting.

Speaking on the 33 Connect Party and relaunch, Portfolio Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Abayomi Abidakun, said, “Over the years, 33 Export has established a firm position as the beer with the taste that unites friends, families, and even turns strangers into acquaintances. With Nigeria among the top 10 beer-drinking countries in Africa, we knew we had to return and continue serving our passionate consumers who have been asking for our return. With this relaunch, we invite Benin and Nigeria to come experience the same price and premium quality 33 Export has always had, but now in a more beautiful bottle that embodies what we stand for, friendship and connection.”

33 Lager Beer has a brand new look but the same old great taste

Advertisement

Advertisement

By the end of the night, what lingered was more than the unveiling of a new bottle; it was the feeling it carried — familiar, shared, and unmistakably 33 Export. With the brand’s relaunch and refreshed look, 33 Export Lager Beer stays true to what has always defined it: uniting people, one moment, one connection, and one bottle at a time.

Follow @33exportnigeria on Instagram to see where the Taste that Unites goes next!