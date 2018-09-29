news

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) heavyweights are set to clash in the quarterfinals of the 2018 Aiteo Cup men competitions after the conclusion of the group stage fixtures.

The 2018 Aiteo Cup is at the quarterfinal stage upon conclusion of the group stage fixtures across various centres around the country.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) paired 16 teams into a four groups of four each to contest against each other with the top top in each group advancing to the quarterfinal stage.

AITEO Cup 2018 group stage results

Enyimba International finished top of group A played at the Patani stadium , Gombe.

They recorded two wins and a draw to finish with seven points while Katsina United had two wins and a loss to finish with six points and progress to the net round.

Plateau United were third with four points and were eliminated along with J. Atete who recorded no points.

Rangers international finished on top of group B played at the Sani Abacha stadium, Kano.

They recorded five points with a win and two draws, and were followed by El Kanemi Warriors who also recorded four points from one win and a loss.

Sunshine stars and Supreme court were eliminated from the group as they finished with three and two points respectively.

Kwara united were top of group C played at the Agege Soccer Temple in Lagos

They recorded six points from two wins and one loss same as Kano Pillars but Kwara were ahead on goal difference.

Abia Warriors also had six points but were eliminated due to an inferior goal difference to Kano Pillars while Rivers United recorded zero points.

Nasarawa united finished top of group D played at the refurbished Enyimba international stadium, Aba .

They recorded seven points with two wins and a draw while defending champions Akwa united also progressed with six points.

Wikki tourists and Kogi united were eliminated with three points and zero respectively.

AITEO Cup 2018 quarterfinal fixtures

Enyimba FC will face Kano Pillars at the Gombe Centre after their CAF Confederation Cup engagement .

Katsina United will take on Kwara United at the Agege Soccer Temple

— League Management NG (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Nasarawa United take on El-Kanemi Warriors in at the Enyimba Stadium while Enugu Rangers take on Akwa United in Kano.