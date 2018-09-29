Pulse.ng logo
Aiteo Cup 2018 quarterfinal fixtures group results

Aiteo Cup 2018 NPFL sides advance to quarter-finals of cup competition

The 2018 Aiteo Cup continues as NPFL sides clash in the latest round of draws.

  • Published:
Kano Pillars play The Aiteo Cup is now at the quarterfinal stage (Kano Pillars)

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) heavyweights are set to clash in the quarterfinals of the 2018 Aiteo Cup men competitions after the conclusion of the group stage fixtures.

The 2018 Aiteo Cup is at the quarterfinal stage upon conclusion of the group stage fixtures across various centres around the country.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) paired 16 teams into a four groups of four each to contest against each other with the top top in each group advancing to the quarterfinal stage.

Rivers United play Rivers United are out of the 2018 Aiteo Cup (The Nation)

 

AITEO Cup 2018 group stage results

Enyimba International finished top of group A played at the Patani stadium , Gombe.

They recorded two wins and a draw to finish with seven points while Katsina United had two wins and a loss to finish with six points and progress to the net round.

Plateau United were third with four points and were eliminated along with J. Atete who recorded no points.

Enyimba play Enyimba will take part in the quarterfinals after their CAF Confederation Cup fixture (Enyimba Twitter)

Rangers international finished on top of group B played at the Sani Abacha stadium, Kano.

They recorded five points with a win and two draws, and were followed by El Kanemi Warriors who also recorded four points from one win and a loss.

Sunshine stars and Supreme court were eliminated from the group as they finished with three and two points respectively.

Champions Plateau United bounce back play Kwara Unied are still in contentions to win among the big boys (LMC NPFL)

Kwara united were top of group C played at the Agege Soccer Temple in Lagos

They recorded six points from two wins and one loss same as Kano Pillars but Kwara were ahead on goal difference.

Abia Warriors also had six points but were eliminated due to an inferior goal difference to Kano Pillars while Rivers United recorded zero points.

Akwa United win 2017 Aiteo Cup title play Defending champions Akwa United are still in contention to retain their trophy (Twitter/Akinwunmi Ambode)

 

Nasarawa united finished top of group D played at the refurbished Enyimba international stadium, Aba.

They recorded seven points with two wins and a draw while defending champions Akwa united also progressed with six points.

Wikki tourists and Kogi united were eliminated with three points and zero respectively.

AITEO Cup 2018 quarterfinal fixtures

Enyimba FC  will face Kano Pillars at the Gombe Centre after their CAF Confederation Cup engagement.

Katsina United will take on Kwara United at the Agege Soccer Temple

 

Nasarawa United take on El-Kanemi Warriors in at the Enyimba Stadium while Enugu Rangers  take on  Akwa United in Kano.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

