The 2018 Aiteo Cup continues as NPFL sides clash in the latest round of draws.
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have announced the group pairing for the 2018 Aiteo Cup men and women’s competitions.
The result of the draws were made available by the Nigerian football body on Thursday, September 20.
The 16 teams that progressed to the next group after the round of 32 fixtures are selected into four groups of four teams each for the men’s competition.
Enyimba will begin their quest for the domestic title after their second leg clash against Rayon Sport of Rwanda in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup.
In the women’s competition, the 12 teams are split into four different groups containing three teams each.
Each group in the men’s and women’s draw have a location where all matches involving the team will be played and the group winners and runners-up will progress to the next round.
The four group for the men will play at the Patani Stadium. Gombe, Sani Abacha Stadium Kano, Agege Stadium Lagos, and the newly constructed Enyimba International Stadium Aba.
The women will play at the Lafia Township Stadium, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Dipo Dina Stadium, and the U.J Esuene Stadium.
The men and women’s group stage games will begin from Monday, September 24 till Friday, September 28.
Group A (Gombe; Patani stadium)
Enyimba fc
J. Atete fc
Plateau united
Katsina united
Group B (Kano; Sani Abacha stadium)
Rangers international
Supreme court fc
Sunshine stars
El-kanemi warriors
Group C (Lagos; Agege stadium)
Kano pillars
Kwara united
Rivers united
Abia warriors
Group D (Aba; Enyimba international stadium)
Akwa united
Kogi united
Wikki tourists
Nasarawa united
Group A (Lafia; Lafia Township stadium)
Rivers angels
Bayelsa queens feeders
Osun babes
Group B (Enugu; Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium)
Ibom angels
Delta babes
Confluence queens
Group C (Ijebu-ode: Dipo Dina stadium)
Bayelsa queens
Nasarawa amazons
Sunshine queens
Group D (Calabar: U.J. Esuene stadium)
Delta queens
Fc robo queens
Edo queens
Akwa United 5 Aklosendi FC 2
Kebbi United 0 Rangers International 3
Kogi United 1 Niger Tornadoes 0
Mighty Jets 1 Kwara United 3
Nasarawa United 3 Standard FC 0
Yobe Desert Stars 0 Plateau United 1
Remo Stars Junior 0 Rivers United 3 (W/O)
Kano Pillars 2 Sokoto United 0
Osun United 0 Katsina United 1
Wikki Tourists 4 Bayelsa United 1
Go Round FC 1 Supreme Court 1 (3-5 after penalties)
Dynamite Force Vs Enyimba FC (Rescheduled for Wednesday, 19/09)
FC IfeanyiUbah 0 J. Atete FC 1
Crown FC 1 Abia Warriors 3
Cofine FC 0 Sunshine Stars 2
El-Kanemi Warriors 1 Katsina United Feeders 0
Rivers Angels 6 Police Machine 0
Delta Queens Babes 4 Beautiful Tour Angels 1
FC Robo 5 Tin City Queens 0
Edo Queens 3 Fortress Ladies 0
Sunshine Queens 3 Owena Angels 0
Bayelsa Queens Feeders 3 Young Talent 99 0
Osun Babes 8 Kada Queens 0
Bayelsa Queens 6 YSFON Queens 1
Nasarawa Amazons 4 Unity Blessed Angels 0
Confluence Queens 3 ACI Female FC 0 (W/O)
Delta Queens 3 Dosad Doves 0 (W/O)
Abia Angels 0 Ibom Angels 0 (4-5 after penalties)