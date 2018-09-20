Pulse.ng logo
2018 Aiteo Cup group stage men and women's and results

2018 Aiteo Cup Enyimba, Plateau United clash as group stage pairing for the men and women’s competition announced

The 2018 Aiteo Cup continues as NPFL sides clash in the latest round of draws.

  Published:
Akwa United win 2017 Aiteo Cup title play The Aiteo Cup continues after the group stage pairings (Twitter/Akinwunmi Ambode)

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) heavyweights Enyimba International and Plateau United have been paired together as the draws for the 2018 Aiteo Cup men and women’s competitions were revealed.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have announced the group pairing for the 2018 Aiteo Cup men and women’s competitions.

The result of the draws were made available by the Nigerian football body on Thursday, September 20.

Champions Plateau United bounce back play Kwara Unied are still in contention to win the Aiteo Cup (LMC NPFL)

 

The 16 teams that progressed to the next group after the round of 32 fixtures are selected into four groups of four teams each for the men’s competition.

Enyimba will begin their quest for the domestic title after their second leg clash against Rayon Sport of Rwanda in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup.

In the women’s competition, the 12 teams are split into four different groups containing three teams each.

Each group in the men’s and women’s draw have a location where all matches involving the team will be played and the group winners and runners-up will progress to the next round.

Rivers United play Rivers United are one of the favourites to win the 2018 Aiteo Cup (The Nation)

 

The four group for the men will play at the Patani Stadium. Gombe, Sani Abacha Stadium Kano, Agege Stadium Lagos, and the newly constructed Enyimba International Stadium Aba.

The women will play at the Lafia Township Stadium, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Dipo Dina Stadium, and the U.J Esuene Stadium.

The men and women’s group stage games will begin from Monday, September 24 till Friday, September 28.

AITEO Cup 2018 group Stage Draw (men)

Group A (Gombe; Patani stadium)

Enyimba fc

J. Atete fc

Plateau united

Katsina united

Enyimba play Enyimba will take part in the AITEO Cup after their CAF Confederation Cup and Aitoe Cup game (Enyimba Twitter)

Group B (Kano; Sani Abacha stadium)

Rangers international

Supreme court fc

Sunshine stars

El-kanemi warriors

Group C (Lagos; Agege stadium)

Kano pillars

Kwara united

Rivers united

Abia warriors

Kano Pillars play Kano Pillars aim to displace Akwa United as Champions of the Aiteo Cup (Kano Pillars)

Group D (Aba; Enyimba international stadium)

Akwa united

Kogi united

Wikki tourists

Nasarawa united

Akwa United play Akwa United are still in contention to defend their trophy (Akwa United )

 

AITEO Cup 2018 group stage draw (women)

Group A (Lafia; Lafia Township stadium)

Rivers angels

Bayelsa queens feeders

Osun babes

Group B (Enugu; Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium)

Ibom angels

Delta babes

Confluence queens

Group C (Ijebu-ode: Dipo Dina stadium)

Bayelsa queens

Nasarawa amazons

Sunshine queens

Group D (Calabar: U.J. Esuene stadium)

Delta queens

Fc robo queens

Edo queens

2018 AITEO Cup round of 32 results (women)

Akwa United 5 Aklosendi FC 2

Kebbi United 0 Rangers International 3

Kogi United 1 Niger Tornadoes 0

Mighty Jets 1 Kwara United 3

Nasarawa United 3 Standard FC 0

Yobe Desert Stars 0 Plateau United 1

Remo Stars Junior 0 Rivers United 3 (W/O)

Kano Pillars 2 Sokoto United 0

Osun United 0 Katsina United 1

Wikki Tourists 4 Bayelsa United 1

Go Round FC 1 Supreme Court 1 (3-5 after penalties)

Dynamite Force Vs Enyimba FC (Rescheduled for Wednesday, 19/09)

FC IfeanyiUbah 0 J. Atete FC 1

Crown FC 1 Abia Warriors 3

Cofine FC 0 Sunshine Stars 2

El-Kanemi Warriors 1 Katsina United Feeders 0

2018 AITEO Cup Round of 24 Results (Women)

Rivers Angels 6 Police Machine 0

Delta Queens Babes 4 Beautiful Tour Angels 1

FC Robo 5 Tin City Queens 0

Edo Queens 3 Fortress Ladies 0

Sunshine Queens 3 Owena Angels 0

Bayelsa Queens Feeders 3 Young Talent 99 0

Osun Babes 8 Kada Queens 0

Bayelsa Queens 6 YSFON Queens 1

Nasarawa Amazons 4 Unity Blessed Angels 0

Confluence Queens 3 ACI Female FC 0 (W/O)

Delta Queens 3 Dosad Doves 0 (W/O)

Abia Angels 0 Ibom Angels 0 (4-5 after penalties) 

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

