news

Enyimba International of Aba are through to the the semifinal of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup after they beat Rayon Sports of Rwanda 5-1 in their quarterfinal second leg fixture played on Sunday, September 23.

The Aba based team picked up an away goalless draw in the first leg against Rayon Sports played in Rwanda and hoped to benefit from playing at home to progress to the next round.

Enyimba vs Rayon Sports

Veteran Stanley Dimgba gave the People's Elephant the lead as early as the 12th minute.

The Aba side led Usman Abdallah pressed their opponents as the aimed to kill Rayon Sports with a fast start but Bonfilscaleb Bimenyimana equalised for the away side in the 25th minute.

Flying Eagles captain Ikouwem Utin scored in the 29th minute to put the People's Elephant back in control as they held on to a slender advantage until the halftime break.

At the resumption of the break Enyimba hoped to close the tie out with another goal while Rayon needed a goal to get themselves through to the next round.

Playing at the newly refurbished Aba Stadium Enyimba scored again through Sunday Adetunji in the 48th minute to give themselves a two goal lead.

A two goal advantage became a three goal lead after a Joseph Osadiaye free kick was deflected past the Rayon Sports goalkeeper.

Enyimba did not relent as they scored their fifth of the game when Isiaka Oladuntoye converted after a spill from the Rayon goalkeeper