Want Bella Okagbue’s fashion girl style? ️How to get her dreamy dresses for less

Temi Iwalaiye

Bella has an eye for the most gorgeous outfits and you can too!

How to get Bella's style
In case you are wondering where she gets her gorgeous gowns from, don’t think too much about it because we found them:

Satin is truly a luxurious fabric, and the great thing about this outfit is that it’ll look good no matter your shape. Get this outfit on prettylittlething for $16; that’s roughly ₦16,000 If you are wondering how to ship it to Nigeria, use a website that allows you to ship from PLTs like this one.

Bella is wearing a Lauve gown that costs about ₦54,000. Check it out here. We found a dupe on Amazon that’s only $8. Take a look at it here. That’s about only ₦8,000. The great thing is that Amazon ships to Nigeria.

This gorgeous gown, with its beautiful lace trimming and zig-zag corset, is certainly very beautiful. We found the exact dress on Bella Galvan; it costs a whopping $139, but there is a similar outfit is on Ali Express for just ₦5,000.

This gown is the perfect picture of femininity and beauty. The original design is from Marbelle. Check it out here, but it costs $94. We found it on Ali Express for just ₦13,000. Find it here.

The pearl on this A-line dress just makes it gorgeous. It’s from Odd Muse, and it costs ₦199,999 but we know you don’t have that much to blow on a gown, so you could try this for just ₦7,422 here.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

