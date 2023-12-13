Want Bella Okagbue’s fashion girl style? ️How to get her dreamy dresses for less

In case you are wondering where she gets her gorgeous gowns from, don’t think too much about it because we found them:

Butter Cream Satin Mid-Rise Maxi Skirt

ADVERTISEMENT

Satin is truly a luxurious fabric, and the great thing about this outfit is that it’ll look good no matter your shape. Get this outfit on prettylittlething for $16; that’s roughly ₦16,000 If you are wondering how to ship it to Nigeria, use a website that allows you to ship from PLTs like this one.

Betty Bop gown

Bella is wearing a Lauve gown that costs about ₦54,000. Check it out here. We found a dupe on Amazon that’s only $8. Take a look at it here. That’s about only ₦8,000. The great thing is that Amazon ships to Nigeria.

Satin Slip Dress

ADVERTISEMENT

This gorgeous gown, with its beautiful lace trimming and zig-zag corset, is certainly very beautiful. We found the exact dress on Bella Galvan; it costs a whopping $139, but there is a similar outfit is on Ali Express for just ₦5,000.

Pink and flowery midi mesh dress

This gown is the perfect picture of femininity and beauty. The original design is from Marbelle. Check it out here, but it costs $94. We found it on Ali Express for just ₦13,000. Find it here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pearl Trim Midi Dress