Trump promises Americans '4 greatest years in history' if elected president again

Trump said this in his first public speech following the failed attempt on his life.

"I stand before you this evening with a message of confidence, strength, and hope," Trump told an ecstatic crowd in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

"Four months from now, we will have an incredible victory, and we will begin the four greatest years in the history of our country."

"Together, we will launch a new era of safety, prosperity and freedom for citizens of every race, religion, colour and creed," Trump said.

"I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America."

Trump, 78, formally accepted his party's nomination as the presidential candidate for the November 5 election, where he is set to face off against incumbent Joe Biden.

He is set to run together with vice presidential candidate, JD Vance, a senator from Ohio who is some 40 years younger than Trump.

Vance is a rising star within the Republican Party and a former fierce critic who has since wholeheartedly embraced Trump. Trump's official nomination as the Republican presidential candidate came just two days after the failed attempt on his life.

During a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, a shooter was able to climb to an elevated position with an assault rifle and fire a number of shots at Trump, wounding him in the ear while one spectator was killed.

Trump, left bleeding, struck a defiant tone as he pumped his fist while being whisked off the stage.

Wearing a white bandage on his right ear, Trump has joined the four-day party conference in person every night to standing ovations.