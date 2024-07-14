ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Trump rushed off stage with bloody face after assasination attempt at rally stop

Nurudeen Shotayo

The US Secret Service said Trump is safe while the entire scene has been designated as a crime scene.

Trump rushed off stage with bloody face as gunshots disrupt campaign [X:@TuckerCarlson]
Trump rushed off stage with bloody face as gunshots disrupt campaign [X:@TuckerCarlson]

Recommended articles

Footage of the incident showed how Trump abruptly stopped his speech when it appeared that a shot was fired towards him. He immediately ducked down as if to evade a projectile while the Secret Service agents quickly swarmed over him to form a human shield.

A couple of minutes later, he rose to his feet and pumped his fist in the air as he was being escorted by the Secret Service off the stage and safely guarded into a waiting black-painted armoured vehicle barely a metre away.

Video and still images in circulation show blood dripping from Trump's right ear and splattering over his face as he was being taken away. He appeared to be clutching the side of his head as he hit the deck.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is an active crime scene,” Secret Service agents were heard telling reporters, ordering them out of the area.

"I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery," billionaire owner of X Elon Musk wrote on the platform with a clip of the incident.

Providing an update on the incident, the US Secret Service said "Trump is now safe," adding that it had activated protective measures around the former President.

It also announced that an investigation had been launched, though didn't give any further details.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available," Secret Service spokesperson, Anthony Guglielmi, wrote on X.

Trump's campaign also confirmed that the former President was "fine" following the incident.

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.

"He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

The White House said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports say the Secret Service has neutralised the suspected shooter at the Trump rally.

“The shooter is no longer a threat," a Secret Service agent can be heard saying before the former President’s evacuation.

The lone shooter reportedly launched the attack from a low roof outside the perimeter of the rally.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Trump shooter, one other dead as ex-President escapes assassination attempt

Trump shooter, one other dead as ex-President escapes assassination attempt

Trump rushed off stage with bloody face after assasination attempt at rally stop

Trump rushed off stage with bloody face after assasination attempt at rally stop

Fuel subsidy removal has failed, NANS slams Tinubu

Fuel subsidy removal has failed, NANS slams Tinubu

Soyinka tallest living iroko in Nigeria’s literary forest – NCC

Soyinka tallest living iroko in Nigeria’s literary forest – NCC

81 victims of Jos school building collapse discharged from hospitals

81 victims of Jos school building collapse discharged from hospitals

Police arrest 4 suspects claiming to be armed robbers in a viral video

Police arrest 4 suspects claiming to be armed robbers in a viral video

‘You’ve been caged’ - APC lambasts Ndume for outburst against Tinubu

‘You’ve been caged’ - APC lambasts Ndume for outburst against Tinubu

Fire outbreak causes damage at Emir Sanusi's palace

Fire outbreak causes damage at Emir Sanusi's palace

2 abducted Kaduna journalists, family members regain freedom

2 abducted Kaduna journalists, family members regain freedom

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police intercept funeral procession & seize body of 12-year-old boy killed during demos

Police intercept funeral procession & seize body of 12-year-old boy killed during demos

Ghanaian man cries as DNA says 12-year-old girl he sent to Germany isn't his child

Ghanaian man cries as DNA says 12-year-old girl he sent to Germany isn't his child

President Joe Biden speaks to the media on July 1.Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Biden's doctor denies neurologist visits amid Parkinson's rumours

No going back - Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali junta leaders bid farewell to ECOWAS

No going back - Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali junta leaders seal breakaway from ECOWAS