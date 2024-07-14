Trump rushed off stage with bloody face after assasination attempt at rally stop

Footage of the incident showed how Trump abruptly stopped his speech when it appeared that a shot was fired towards him. He immediately ducked down as if to evade a projectile while the Secret Service agents quickly swarmed over him to form a human shield.

A couple of minutes later, he rose to his feet and pumped his fist in the air as he was being escorted by the Secret Service off the stage and safely guarded into a waiting black-painted armoured vehicle barely a metre away.

Video and still images in circulation show blood dripping from Trump's right ear and splattering over his face as he was being taken away. He appeared to be clutching the side of his head as he hit the deck.

“This is an active crime scene,” Secret Service agents were heard telling reporters, ordering them out of the area.

"I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery," billionaire owner of X Elon Musk wrote on the platform with a clip of the incident.

Secret Service says Trump safe

Providing an update on the incident, the US Secret Service said "Trump is now safe," adding that it had activated protective measures around the former President.

It also announced that an investigation had been launched, though didn't give any further details.

"This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available," Secret Service spokesperson, Anthony Guglielmi, wrote on X.

Trump's campaign also confirmed that the former President was "fine" following the incident.

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.

"He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

The White House said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident.

Trump shooter killed by Secret Service

Reports say the Secret Service has neutralised the suspected shooter at the Trump rally.

“The shooter is no longer a threat," a Secret Service agent can be heard saying before the former President’s evacuation.