SlutWalk organiser Amber Rose endorses former US president Donald Trump for 2nd term

This endorsement marks a significant shift from her previous criticisms of Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Speaking passionately at the convention, Rose highlighted her concerns as a single mother and her belief that Trump’s policies would ensure economic security and safety. "My whole world revolves around providing for my children, keeping them safe, and giving them an opportunity for a better life," she stated. "That’s something that unites all American parents, whether we’re Republicans, Democrats, conservatives, or liberals. We all want a better country for our children. I’m here tonight to tell you, no matter your political background, that the best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump, President of the United States."​

Amber Rose also took the opportunity to address accusations of racism against Trump, which she had previously believed. She shared her journey of personal research and conversations that led her to change her views.

"My entire family is racially diverse, and I believed the left-wing propaganda that Donald Trump was a racist. My father said, ‘No, he’s not, Amber. What are you talking about?’ And when I insisted, he said, ‘Prove it.’ So to prove my father wrong, I did my research and looked into all things Donald Trump," Rose explained. "People have to do their research. I watched all the rallies, and I started meeting so many of his red-hat-wearing supporters. I realised Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re black, white, gay, or straight, it’s all love."​

Rose’s endorsement has sparked a wide range of reactions. While some commend her for embracing right-wing principles, others criticise what they see as a betrayal of her previous views. On social media, the responses have been mixed, reflecting the polarising nature of her endorsement.

This unexpected political stance has generated significant attention and discussion within both pop culture and political spheres. As the 2024 presidential race heats up, Amber Rose’s support for Trump is sure to remain a topic of intense debate.