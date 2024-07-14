ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Trump shooter, one other dead as ex-President escapes assassination attempt

Nurudeen Shotayo

Trump escaped a suspected assassination attempt at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Trump's spokesman said the former president is being checked out at a local hospital.Gene J. Puskar/AP Photo
Trump's spokesman said the former president is being checked out at a local hospital.Gene J. Puskar/AP Photo

Recommended articles

The development was confirmed by the Butler County District Attorney in a statement issued following the suspected assassination attempt.

A member of the audience attending the rally has also been confirmed dead, while one other person is believed to be in a critical condition.

Trump was left with a bloody face after surviving what looked like an attempt on his life at his rally stop on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Footage of the incident showed how he abruptly stopped his speech after a shot went off in the air.

Trump appeared to be bleeding from the ear when he was escorted off stage following loud pops that rang out during a rally in Pennsylvania.
Trump appeared to be bleeding from the ear when he was escorted off stage following loud pops that rang out during a rally in Pennsylvania. Business Insider USA

He immediately ducked down as if to evade a projectile while the Secret Service agents quickly swarmed over him to form a human shield.

He then rose and was escorted off the stage by the Secret Service and safely guarded into a waiting black-painted armoured vehicle barely a metre away.

He appeared to be clutching the side of his head as he hit the ground after the gunshot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump had blood dripping from his right ear and splattering over his face as he was being evacuated. Regardless, the former President managed to wave at his supporter, pumping his fist in the air.

Trump shooter killed by Secret Service

Reports say the Secret Service neutralised the suspected shooter.

“The shooter is no longer a threat," a Secret Service agent can be heard saying before the former President was taken away.

The lone shooter reportedly launched the attack from a low roof outside the perimeter of the rally.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Trump shooter, one other dead as ex-President escapes assassination attempt

Trump shooter, one other dead as ex-President escapes assassination attempt

Trump rushed off stage with bloody face after assasination attempt at rally stop

Trump rushed off stage with bloody face after assasination attempt at rally stop

Fuel subsidy removal has failed, NANS slams Tinubu

Fuel subsidy removal has failed, NANS slams Tinubu

Soyinka tallest living iroko in Nigeria’s literary forest – NCC

Soyinka tallest living iroko in Nigeria’s literary forest – NCC

81 victims of Jos school building collapse discharged from hospitals

81 victims of Jos school building collapse discharged from hospitals

Police arrest 4 suspects claiming to be armed robbers in a viral video

Police arrest 4 suspects claiming to be armed robbers in a viral video

‘You’ve been caged’ - APC lambasts Ndume for outburst against Tinubu

‘You’ve been caged’ - APC lambasts Ndume for outburst against Tinubu

Fire outbreak causes damage at Emir Sanusi's palace

Fire outbreak causes damage at Emir Sanusi's palace

2 abducted Kaduna journalists, family members regain freedom

2 abducted Kaduna journalists, family members regain freedom

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police intercept funeral procession & seize body of 12-year-old boy killed during demos

Police intercept funeral procession & seize body of 12-year-old boy killed during demos

Ghanaian man cries as DNA says 12-year-old girl he sent to Germany isn't his child

Ghanaian man cries as DNA says 12-year-old girl he sent to Germany isn't his child

President Joe Biden speaks to the media on July 1.Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Biden's doctor denies neurologist visits amid Parkinson's rumours

No going back - Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali junta leaders bid farewell to ECOWAS

No going back - Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali junta leaders seal breakaway from ECOWAS