Trump shooter, one other dead as ex-President escapes assassination attempt

The development was confirmed by the Butler County District Attorney in a statement issued following the suspected assassination attempt.

A member of the audience attending the rally has also been confirmed dead, while one other person is believed to be in a critical condition.

Trump was left with a bloody face after surviving what looked like an attempt on his life at his rally stop on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Footage of the incident showed how he abruptly stopped his speech after a shot went off in the air.

Business Insider USA

He immediately ducked down as if to evade a projectile while the Secret Service agents quickly swarmed over him to form a human shield.

He then rose and was escorted off the stage by the Secret Service and safely guarded into a waiting black-painted armoured vehicle barely a metre away.

He appeared to be clutching the side of his head as he hit the ground after the gunshot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump had blood dripping from his right ear and splattering over his face as he was being evacuated. Regardless, the former President managed to wave at his supporter, pumping his fist in the air.

Trump shooter killed by Secret Service

Reports say the Secret Service neutralised the suspected shooter.

“The shooter is no longer a threat," a Secret Service agent can be heard saying before the former President was taken away.

The lone shooter reportedly launched the attack from a low roof outside the perimeter of the rally.