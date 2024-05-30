ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

FG declares state varsities eligible for student loan scheme

Segun Adeyemi

On June 12, 2023, President Bola Tinubu enacted the Access to Higher Education Act, 2023, which provides interest-free loans to financially disadvantaged students for their studies at any Nigerian university or college.

Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND). [Facebook]
Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND). [Facebook]

Recommended articles

At a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, May 30, Sawyer said their website has attracted over 60,000 visitors since its launch.

Sawyerr mentioned that over 90% of federal institutions have submitted their student lists, with only two federal universities and two federal polytechnics yet to comply.

He also stated that the loan scheme will be extended to students at state universities within the next three weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 12, 2023, President Bola Tinubu enacted the Access to Higher Education Act, 2023, which provides interest-free loans to financially disadvantaged students for their studies at any Nigerian university or college.

The move was in “fulfilment of one of his campaign promises to liberalise funding of education,” a member of the then Presidential Strategy Team, Dele Alake, said

The Act, commonly referred to as the Students Loan Law, also established the Nigerian Education Loan Fund to handle all loan requests, grants, disbursements, and recoveries.

While the government initially planned to launch the scheme in September, it faced numerous delays, resulting in an indefinite postponement in early March.

The Presidency attributed the delay to President Tinubu’s directive to expand the scheme to include loans for vocational skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

On January 22, after being briefed by the NELFUND team, led by the Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, the President instructed the Fund to offer interest-free loans to Nigerian students interested in skill-development programmes.

Tinubu emphasised the importance of including those who may not wish to pursue a university education, highlighting that skill acquisition is as crucial as obtaining undergraduate and graduate academic degrees.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court schedules hearing on FG's suit against 36 Governors over local govt autonomy

Court schedules hearing on FG's suit against 36 Governors over local govt autonomy

3 soldiers reportedly killed as gunmen attack army outpost in Abia

3 soldiers reportedly killed as gunmen attack army outpost in Abia

FG declares state varsities eligible for student loan scheme

FG declares state varsities eligible for student loan scheme

Abia Govt says it 'hated' previous Anthem, thanks Tinubu for 'throwing it away'

Abia Govt says it 'hated' previous Anthem, thanks Tinubu for 'throwing it away'

FG delegation to meet UK varsity over withdrawal of Nigerian students

FG delegation to meet UK varsity over withdrawal of Nigerian students

Anambra commissioner debunks HPV vaccine being unsafe, emphasises 80% protection

Anambra commissioner debunks HPV vaccine being unsafe, emphasises 80% protection

3 black men removed from plane over 'body odour' complaint sue American airline

3 black men removed from plane over 'body odour' complaint sue American airline

Rivers crisis: Court stops Amaewhule-led assembly members from parading as lawmakers

Rivers crisis: Court stops Amaewhule-led assembly members from parading as lawmakers

Like Soludo's wife, Kogi First Lady promotes menstrual hygiene among girls

Like Soludo's wife, Kogi First Lady promotes menstrual hygiene among girls

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

9 killed, 50 sustain injuries as stage collapses at Mexico election campaign event [Reuters]

9 killed, 50 injured as stage collapses at Mexico election campaign event

Cross River House of Assembly [Daily Post Nigeria]

Security tightened at Cross River assembly after Anyambem's impeachment

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike

Wike promises to complete 120km of roads in 6 area councils by December

Tinubu can't undo decade of economic mismanagement in 1 year - Sanusi

Tinubu can't undo decade of economic mismanagement in 1 year - Sanusi