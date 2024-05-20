ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG says only applicants from federal institutions can access student loan for now

Nurudeen Shotayo

NELFUND said the loan application process has been streamlined to ensure easy access for all eligible students in federal institutions.

FG says only applicants from federal institutions can access student loan for now
FG says only applicants from federal institutions can access student loan for now

Recommended articles

Sawyer revealed this at a briefing on Monday, May 20, 2024, ahead of the opening of the portal for applications on Friday, May 24, 2024.

The NELFUND MD stressed that the first phase of disbursement will be officially open for students in federal institutions whose institutions have completed the uploading of their data.

He said prospective applicants can begin their application process effective this Friday, noting the loan application process has been streamlined to ensure easy access for all eligible students.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Tinubu appoints Zenith Bank founder Jim Ovia to chair student loan fund

According to him, the loan scheme, designed for students in government tertiary institutions, will be rolled out in phases with students from federal institutions having the first bite before those in state institutions.

Managing Director of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) Akintunde Sawyer
Managing Director of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) Akintunde Sawyer Pulse Nigeria

Sawyer described the initiative as a crucial component of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, aimed at providing financial assistance (obligatory fees and stipend) to needy students to enable them to pursue their academic goals without immediate financial hindrance.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the interest-free loan offers flexible repayment options, which commence two years after completing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), provided the individual is gainfully employed.

He said NELFUND will disburse 100% of institutional fees directly to applicants' institution of learning while also providing monthly stipends to students when school is in session.

Sawyer reeled out some key features of the student loan, which include no physical contact between the loan applicant and NELFUND, a user-friendly Loan Application portal, comprehensive support where applicants can access online support to assist and affordable and flexible repayment plans.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG says only applicants from federal institutions can access student loan for now

FG says only applicants from federal institutions can access student loan for now

Primary school pupil gets ₦21m scholarship for scoring 100% in maths competition

Primary school pupil gets ₦21m scholarship for scoring 100% in maths competition

Anambra school emerges winner of national mathematics competition

Anambra school emerges winner of national mathematics competition

CBN backtracks on cybersecurity levy after Tinubu's intervention

CBN backtracks on cybersecurity levy after Tinubu's intervention

'Anybody coming to try me in court is a terrorist' - Nnamdi Kanu

'Anybody coming to try me in court is a terrorist' - Nnamdi Kanu

Waiter stabs customer during argument over the bill for food

Waiter stabs customer during argument over the bill for food

Iran's Supreme leader appoints Mokhber as interim president after Raisi's death

Iran's Supreme leader appoints Mokhber as interim president after Raisi's death

Rivers Crisis: Ex-President Jonathan wades into Fubara, Wike war

Rivers Crisis: Ex-President Jonathan wades into Fubara, Wike war

Lagos Govt seals 840 event centres, inspects 7,819 facilities in 1 year

Lagos Govt seals 840 event centres, inspects 7,819 facilities in 1 year

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Trailer loads of opioids [Dateline Nigeria]

Lagos NDLEA arrests 3 involved in trafficking 3 trailer loads of opioids

Governor Peter Mbah and Miyetti Allah group [Pulse.ng]

Enugu Govt to partner Miyetti Allah for farmers safety, boost food sufficiency

4 suspects charged to court for kidnapping UniAbuja lecturers, kids in 2021

4 suspects charged to court for kidnapping UniAbuja lecturers, kids in 2021

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Premium Times Nigeria]

Tinubu orders MDAs to only buy vehicles powered by CNG, solar or electric