Here's why the Yoruba Party in the UK exists

Bayo Wahab

The party’s agenda to tackle the immigration crisis in the UK is predicated on the belief that Britain is a major cause of the problem.

The party fielded a single candidate, Olusola Oni, to represent the Peckham constituency in the House of Commons.

Peckham has a large population of Nigerians of Yoruba descent and this is one of the major reasons the Yoruba Party in the UK was formed to protect the interests of the Yorubas in the constituency.

The YPUK was established to give the Yoruba access to electoral power in the United Kingdom.

The party’s agenda is to empower Yoruba individuals in the UK to reach their full potential.

The party was founded by Oni on February 13, 2024, and registered with the Electoral Commission in London.

In its manifesto, the YPUK promised to tackle climate change, reduce taxes, deliver high-quality national health services, and address immigration.

The party regards the United Kingdom as a “home from home,” for Yorubas in the country and urges them to actively participate in UK politics.

Oni, a strong supporter of the Yoruba self-determination, believes Britain is the cause of the nightmare in which the Yorubas in Nigeria find themselves.

According to the party, refugee numbers will reduce only when Britain unequivocally condemns and campaigns against coups, political harassment, genocide, pogroms, and wars in Africa.

According to Oni, other reasons for the establishment of the YPUK are:

  1. To encourage, energise, and assist Yoruba people domiciled in the United Kingdom to achieve their full potential as individuals and as a group.
  2. To change the negative perception of the UK public of black Britons.
  3. To showcase the Yoruba culture and tradition to the UK public.
  4. To advertise ancient and modern Yoruba achievements in the UK.
  5. To campaign for and publicise worldwide the Yoruba cause whatever that might be.
